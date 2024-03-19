Electronic Filtration (Gas Filter, Liquid Filter, Air Filter) Markets - Global Forecast to 2028: Emerging Economies to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Dublin, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electronic Filtration Market by Type (Gas Filter, Liquid Filter, Air Filter), Filter Material, Filtration Technologies, Application, End-use Industry (Consumer Electronics, Industrial Electronics, Semiconductors), and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electronics filtration market size is estimated to be USD 4.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 6.0 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.5%

The market study covers the Electronics filtration market across various segments. It aims to estimate the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on application, filter material, filtration technology, type, end-use industry, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to improve their position in the electronics filtration market.

The market growth is driven by the increased demand for semiconductors, propelled by the surge in electronic consumption across diverse sectors such as consumer goods, industrial electronics, and artificial intelligence, which serves as a pivotal catalyst for the electronics filtration market.

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing the most rapid growth in the electronics filtration market. Escalating demand for electronic products, coupled with rapid industrial expansion, drives the need for stringent contamination control in manufacturing processes. Government initiatives supporting technological advancements, coupled with a flourishing electronics market, contribute to the expansion of semiconductor filtration. As China and Taiwan solidify their positions in the electronic filtration market, investments in cutting-edge filtration technologies become pivotal to sustaining high-quality semiconductor production.

Companies Covered: Pall Corporation (US), Entegris, Inc. (US), 3M (US), Cobetter Filtration (China), Parker Hannifin (US), Donaldson Company, inc. (US), Mott Corporation (US), Porvair PLC (UK), Mann+Hummel (Germany) are some of the established players in the electronics filtration market.



By Product Type, air filters accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The growth of air filters in electronics filtration is propelled by the imperative for clean air in sensitive manufacturing processes. HEPA and ULPA filters excel in removing particles, ensuring a sterile environment critical for semiconductor fabrication. Stringent industry standards, regulatory compliance, and the pursuit of enhanced product reliability contribute to the escalating adoption of advanced air filtration technologies in the microelectronics sector.



By application, wet etching & cleaning accounted for the second highest CAGR during the forecast period



The expansion of wet etching and cleaning processes in microelectronics filtration is driven by the need for precision in semiconductor manufacturing. Wet processes, including etching and cleaning, demand ultra-clean environments. Filtration methods like chemical filters and point-of-use filters are crucial in removing impurities from etching and cleaning solutions.

These filters prevent particle contamination, ensuring the integrity of microelectronic components. The growth of wet processes in microelectronics underscores the pivotal role of filtration technologies in maintaining the stringent cleanliness standards required for advanced semiconductor fabrication.



By filtration technology, mechanical technology accounted for the second highest CAGR during the forecast period



The rise of mechanical filtration in the electronics industry is propelled by its effectiveness in capturing airborne particles and ensuring air quality. With electronic components becoming more susceptible to contamination, the significance of mechanical filters like HEPA, and ULPA cannot be overstated in eliminating microscopic particles. With ongoing technological advancements and the continual miniaturization of devices, the role of mechanical filtration becomes increasingly critical in ensuring the precision and reliability of electronic components.



By filter material, PES accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Polyethersulfone (PES) filter material is widely employed in semiconductor filtration due to its excellent chemical resistance, thermal stability, and low protein binding properties. PES filters provide efficient and reliable removal of contaminants, ensuring the purity of critical processes in semiconductor manufacturing. PES compatibility with a variety of chemicals and resistance to hydrolysis makes PES filters suitable for diverse applications in the semiconductor industry, where stringent filtration requirements are essential to produce high-quality electronic components.



By End Use Industry, industrial electronics accounted for the fastest growing market during the forecast period



The growth of industrial electronics as an end-use sector in electronics filtration is propelled by the increasing integration of advanced electronics in industrial processes. Industries embrace automation, IoT, and smart technologies; pharma demands precise and reliable semiconductor components.

Stringent quality standards, the expansion of Industry 4.0, and the continuous evolution of industrial electronics contribute to the rising demand for semiconductor filtration. This sector's growth underscores the pivotal role of filtration in sustaining the integrity and performance of electronic components in industrial applications.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 215 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global





Emerging Economies to Offer Attractive Opportunities in Electronic Filtration Market During Forecast Period

Liquid Filters to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Consumer Electronics to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Semiconductors in Various End-use Industries

Increasing Demand for Ultra-Pure Water in Microelectronics

Enhanced Clean Room Requirements in Semiconductor and Microelectronics Production

Restraints

High Costs Associated with Advanced Filtration Solutions

Disposal of Waste Generated Through Filtration Process

Opportunities

Usage of Nanocomposite Membranes

Growth of Data Centers and Cloud Computing Services

Challenges

Lack of Standardized Filtration Solutions due to Diverse Nature of Electronic Components

