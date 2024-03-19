Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutics Market revenue to hit USD 20 Billion by 2036, says Research Nester

New York , March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global non-hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% from 2024 to 2036. The market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 20 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of USD 8 billion in the year 2023. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing incidence of non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) across the world. The rising cases of NHL owing to the escalating geriatric population are propelling the market expansion. More than 80,000 population nearly 45,000 men and 35,000 women are diagnosed with the NHL which includes children and adults across the U.S. as per the reports in 2024.

Consequently, the market progression is credited to the long-term exposure to environmental factors. The lymphoma is expected to occur from the infectious agents present in the environment such as Epstein-Barr virus, human herpes virus, human T-lymphotropic virus type I, and others. The incidence of these agents leads to immunosuppression causing immunodeficiency syndrome and modifies the lymphocytes in the body. More than 20% to 30% of the people suffering from NHL are affected by diffusion of B cell lymphocytes as per the studies in 2023.





Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutics Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America region to propel the highest growth.

The Chemotherapy segment to garner the highest growth

Market in Asia Pacific region to grow at the highest rate

Growing Number of Medication Approvals is Propagating the Growth of the Market

The enhanced number of medications available and the increasing number of approvals for new drugs are expected to amplify the market size in the coming years. Also, a vast number of chemotherapies are dominating the field of cancer treatments. Further, the presence of immunotherapies and targeted drug therapies are more popular compared to chemotherapy owing to their efficiency in improving the condition. The rising number of research and development activities and clinical studies being conducted are boosting the market size. Recent research and development in lymphoma led to the approval of Rituximab and Obinutuzumb drugs.

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutics Industry: Regional Overview

The global non-hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Increasing Adoption of the Latest Technology is Driving Market Growth in the North America Region

The North America region market is projected to set a market share of 30% during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of the latest technology including machine learning and artificial intelligence. Also, the popularity of artificial intelligence (AI) across the region and rising investment in the development and commercialization of the medical sector. Moreover, the launching of new drugs for the improvement of healthcare compliance is also estimated to hike the market growth. There were over 840,000 NHL survivors in the United States as of 2022 statistical data.

Growing Need and Demand for Generic Manufacturers is Propagating the Market Expansion in Asia Pacific Region

The market in the Asia Pacific region is predicted to secure a sustainable market share in the coming years. The market growth is attributed to the rising need and demand for the development of generic drugs in the region. The low cost of the drugs is one of the reasons for the progression of the market. Also, the expiry of the patents is evaluated to boost the market size. The Indian pharmaceutical industry is the third-largest which produces over 50,000 generic drugs in more than 55 therapeutic categories as of 2023.

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutics Segmentation by Type of Therapy

Chemotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Target Therapy

The non-hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market from the chemotherapy segment is outlined to register a significant market share of 50% during the forecast period. The efficiency of chemotherapy to effectively reduce the spreading of cancer cells across the body is estimated to hike the growth of the market segment. Besides, chemotherapy is used for the treatment of various subtypes of NHL even though there are many other new therapies in the industry. The familiarity of the professionals with this treatment and the advanced protocols are reckoned to fuel the market segment expansion. More than 1 million patients across the United States are receiving chemotherapy every year as per the reports.

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutics Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

The hospital pharmacies segment of the non-hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market is predicted to garner a sustainable market share of 50% in the coming years owing to the presence of many hospitals. The occurrence of facilities in hospitals for diagnosis, therapy, surgery, prevention, and follow-up care is assessed to shoot up the market segment size. The number of community pharmacies per 100,000 population in 2021 ranged from 10 in Denmark and 100 in Greece.

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutics Segmentation by Cell Type

B-Cell Lymphoma

T-Cell Lymphoma

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global non-hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market that are profiled by Research Nester are AbbVie, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., GSK plc., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma, and others.

Recent Development in the Market

SIRPant-M got FDA approval in May 2023 after a preclinical data review. This investigational new drug application was indicated to be effective in a range of solid tumors and hematologic tumors.

got FDA approval in May 2023 after a preclinical data review. This investigational new drug application was indicated to be effective in a range of solid tumors and hematologic tumors. AbbVie declared that EPKINLYTM (epcoritamab-bysp), the exclusive T-cell engaging bispecific antibody approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The new drug is developed for treating adult patients with high-grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBL) and diffusing the large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) for people who have undergone more than two lines of systemic therapy and those who are refractory or relapsed.

