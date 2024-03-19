Beyondreal Introduces Advanced Spatial Collaboration Platform for Remote Work with AI and Web-Accessible 3D Spaces

GREENWICH, Conn., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyondreal , a leading technology firm, today announces the introduction of its advanced spatial collaboration platform, designed to transform remote teamwork. This platform integrates virtual reality (VR) and 3D web spaces, aiming to boost productivity and collaboration among remote teams.

Beyondreal's platform allows access to AI-enhanced VR environments from any device, including web browsers and VR headsets. Its AI features offer multi-lingual support and automatic summaries and follow-ups for meetings, facilitating smooth communication and effective task management.

A unique feature of the platform is its customizable avatars that mimic body language and facial expressions, enabling hands-free operation and video call integration. This immersive approach promotes a sense of presence and enriches the collaborative experience.

The platform boasts an array of tools for collaboration, such as a versatile whiteboard, 3D drawing capabilities, virtual camera adjustments, an integrated tablet, and customizable markers. It supports importing and interacting with 3D models and content sharing, making it ideal for product design and development teams.

Beyondreal's virtual spaces cater to various meeting types, including strategic planning, workshops, management reviews, sales discussions, product launches, and celebratory events. These spaces are optimized for collaboration, providing teams with environments suited to their needs.

Integration with popular tools and enterprise systems like Miro, Trello, Atlassian, Salesforce, and more, ensures seamless workflow continuity while offering advanced collaboration features.

"We are thrilled to introduce Beyondreal to the world," said Anton Antic, CEO of Beyondreal. "Our platform is designed to empower remote teams to collaborate more effectively, regardless of their location. With Beyondreal, we are not only revolutionizing the way people work together but also helping organizations reduce costs associated with in-person meetings and property rentals."

For more information about Beyondreal and its potential to transform your organization's collaboration experience, please visit https://beyondreal.life .

About Beyondreal

Beyondreal is a technology leader committed to enhancing remote collaboration through its sophisticated spatial collaboration platform. Utilizing VR and 3D web spaces, Beyondreal enables teams to work together more effectively, regardless of location. The company offers immersive, interactive 3D solutions across various industries for remote work, training, product visualization, and architectural visualization. Beyondreal's platform supports real-time collaboration, file sharing, and intuitive virtual interactions, tailored to user needs. By integrating with existing software and embracing Web3 technologies, Beyondreal aims to redefine communication and collaboration through immersive technologies, paving the way for the future of information sharing.