Albion Technology & General VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

Closure of the Company’s offer under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2023/2024 (the “Offers")

The Board of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached its £11.75 million limit under its offer for subscription pursuant to the Prospectus issued on 15 December 2023 ("Offer") by the Company and four of the other Albion VCTs, which is now fully subscribed for the Company and has now closed to further valid applications.

The allotments in respect of valid applications received prior to the Offer closing are expected to take place on 22 March 2024, for applications in respect of the current tax year, and on 26 April 2024 for applications in respect of the 2024/2025 tax year.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 25 March 2024.

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC and Albion Development VCT PLC remain open for valid applications.

The Albion VCT Offers opened on 2 January 2024 and are expected to close no later than 2.00 p.m. on 30 September 2024 (unless fully subscribed by an earlier date or previously closed).

A downloadable version of the Prospectus is available from www.albion.capital. Copies of the Prospectus are available, free of charge, from the Companies' registered office at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL.

Terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as defined in the Prospectus.

19 March 2024

Enquiries:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 0207 601 1850