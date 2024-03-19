Bullet Blockchain Deploys an Additional 10 Licensed Bitcoin ATMs

Bullet Blockchain retains Bryan Lindsey to serve as Global Strategist

RENO, NV, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Bullet Blockchain, Inc. (“BULT” or the “Company”), (OTC: BULT), a pioneering software development and SaaS company at the forefront of blockchain technologies and Web 3.0, proudly announces the successful deployment of an additional 10 licensed Bitcoin ATMs across the State of Georgia as part of the Company’s planned deployment in the peach state.

As previously announced, as part of the Company’s strategic transaction to acquire a fleet of Bitcoin ATMs, BULT successfully deployed 10 of those kiosks during the 4th quarter 2023. With the addition of these 10 Bitcoin ATMs, BULT has now satisfied the majority of its initial phase of deployment of Bitcoin ATMs in Atlanta, increasing the Company’s revenue potential and visibility in the Georgia marketplace while extending its cryptocurrency offerings and improving accessibility of digital assets for the Georgia residents through licensed Bitcoin ATMs.

Additionally, Bullet is pleased to announce that the Company has retained the services of Bryan Lindsey to serve as the Global Strategist for Bullet Blockchain. Aiming to establish a global footprint by the end of 2024, “we believe that Bryan, who has proven himself as a seasoned global entrepreneur with experience in strategic and operational efficiencies, will be an invaluable part of this team as we move forward in our expansion efforts,” stated Simon Rubin, Chief Executive Officer of BULT.

Mr. Lindsey has spent the last 25 years in the hospitality, integrated resort gaming, an e-gaming & sports betting industries. Most notably, Mr. Lindsey was the President of Red Rock Resort, capping off his 20 plus year operational and development career with Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta and their Red Rock Resorts Gaming Enterprise. Mr. Lindsey was instrumental in the local and National expansion of the publicly traded gaming conglomerate and actively involved with the openings of over $6B of gaming development. This includes Green Valley Ranch Resort, Thunder Valley, Gun Lake, Red Rock Resort, Graton Rancheria and PALMS, which were among numerous take-overs, mergers and renovation projects in the Las Vegas Valley that have become strong EBITDA producing assets in the Red Rock Resorts portfolio.

Mr. Lindsey is also a strategic advisor for an online gaming platform powered by a robust portfolio of over 40 patents and has a strong B2B licensing strategy background. Mr. Lindsey emphasized, “I am excited to work with the Bullet Blockchain team and I can envision significant business opportunities over many different verticals, especially with the patents Bullet Blockchain currently holds in its portfolio. I believe that over the next twenty-four months, we are going to see a major transformation and convergence of various industries whereby Bullet Blockchain could potentially emerge as a leader.”

As previously announced, BULT acquired First Bitcoin Capital LLC, which owned an intellectual property portfolio consisting of the rights to two Bitcoin ATM patents, becoming the owner and licensor of these valuable assets. By virtue of its subsidiary First Bitcoin Capital LLC, BULT’s intellectual property includes the ownership and the exclusive rights to US Patent Nos. US9135787B1 “Bitcoin kiosk/ATM device and system integrating enrollment protocol and method of using the same” ( US9135787B1 ) and US10332205B1 “Bitcoin kiosk/ATM device and system and method of using the same” (US10332205B1) , respectively. The combined patents acquired by BULT are critical for Bitcoin ATM networks to operate. BULT plans to introduce several licensing programs for Bitcoin ATM manufacturers, which will include a per-transaction licensing fee, revenue share, or partner program with Bitcoin ATM owner-operators. As previously announced, BULT has retained counsel to target unlicensed Bitcoin ATM operators and manufacturers. The Company will continue to pursue unlicensed Bitcoin ATM operators and manufacturers violating the Company’s Bitcoin ATM intellectual property portfolio.

About Bullet Blockchain

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Bullet Blockchain, Inc. – common stock is publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol (BULT) – is a diversified software development and SaaS company, specializing in blockchain technologies and Web 3.0, and though its wholly owned subsidiary, First Bitcoin Capital LLC, the owner and licensor of two Bitcoin ATM patents. BULT is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital and blockchain-related platforms through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to rapid growth and increasing the shareholders’ value.

