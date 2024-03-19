South Korea IVD Market Research 2024 with Revenue for 2023 and Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The IVD Market in South Korea, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The IVD Market in South Korea, 2024 offers a comprehensive overview of the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market in South Korea and the factors shaping it.
The report presents South Korea's IVD revenues for 2023 and forecasts for 2028, segmented into clinical chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology/molecular testing, point-of-care (POC), and histology/cytology. Included in the report are trends influencing the industry and country-level data including incidence of disease, life expectancy, population demographics, economic status, healthcare utilization and other market influences.
The report is designed to provide the reader with an overview of the IVD market in South Korea and its influences. The focus is on the IVD discipline including reagents, consumables, calibrators, and controls of the following sub-segments:
- Clinical Chemistry: routine lab testing; substrates, enzymes, homogeneous immunoassays, proteins, ISE (non-POC), HBA1c (non-POC). Includes urinalysis and blood chemistry testing. Hematology and hemoglobin tests are also included in this segment.
- Immunoassays: hormones and thyroid function, tumor markers, allergy, anemia, neonatal tests, prenatal tests, interleukins, PCT, toxicology and common infectious diseases (HIV, hepatitis, influenza).
- Microbiology and Molecular Testing: manual and automated tests, culture media (to be prepared or ready to use), latex tests, transport media, blood culture, sensitivity discs, Gram and other stains, MTB culture, Mycoplasma, Ureaplasma, nucleic acid testing.
- Point-of-Care Testing: all POC tests for cardiology, toxicology, coagulation, diabetes, infectious diseases. Includes POC and non-POC blood gas and electrolytes. Also includes glucose self-monitoring tests.
- Histology/Cytology: PAP, HE, IHC, ISH, FISH, primary and secondary antibodies.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- Industry Overview
- Scope and Methodology
- South Korea Ivd Market Summary
- Company Profiles
Chapter 2: South Korea Overview
- Population
- Health Indicators
- General Health
- Disease Profiles in South Korea
- Economy and Health Spending
- Health Infrastructure
- Medical Facilities
- Hospital Bed Density
- Physicians
- Medical Tourism
- Medical Device Regulation
- Regulatory News
- Precision Medicine and Ngs
- Physician Shortage in South Korea
Chapter 3: Ivd Markets in South Korea
- Market Summary
- Clinical Chemistry
- Hematology
- Hemoglobin
- Blood Gas Analysis
- Urinalysis
- Immunoassay
- Non-Infectious Disease Immunoassays
- Infectious Disease Immunoassays
- Blood Bank Screening Immunoassays
- Microbiology/Molecular
- Id/Ast
- Molecular Diagnostics
- Blood Screening
- Point-Of-Care
- Poc Glucose
- Poc Infectious Disease
- Histology
- Hpv
- Ctc
Chapter 4: Major Market Participants
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton Dickinson (Bd)
- Bertis, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Biomerieux SA
- Danaher Corporation
- Fujirebio Inc.
- Gencurix
- Roche Diagnostic Corporation
- Sd Biosensor
- Seegene, Inc.
- Siemens Healthineers GmbH
- Sugentech
- Sysmex Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
