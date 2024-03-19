Discover the AAST (Afriq Arbitrage System Token) Listing on XT.COM

Singapore, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of AAST(Afriq Arbitrage System Token) on its platform in the Innovation zone (DeFi) and the AAST/USDT trading pair started from 2024-03-16 10:00 (UTC).

About AAST

AAST is a BEP-20 token deployed on the BNB Layer-1 blockchain with a max supply of 10 billion tokens. AAST is the native token of the Afriq Arbitrage System, a revolutionary digital currency trading platform utilizing advanced algorithms and high-frequency trading strategies. With its foundation rooted in decentralized finance and artificial intelligence, AAST facilitates automated buying of cryptocurrencies at optimal prices and selling them for profit, thereby generating returns for investors. This token plays a pivotal role in powering daily Return on Investment for investors engaged in arbitrage trading, thus promoting digital access and literacy among a wide community base.

One of AAST's primary objectives is to foster financial inclusion by providing a convenient, secure, and decentralized payment solution. By leveraging emerging blockchain technologies, AAST aims to break down traditional financial barriers and empower individuals to take control of their financial destinies. Moreover, through its integration with the Afriq Arbitrage System, AAST offers investors the opportunity to acquire digital gadgets and property across borders, further advancing the adoption of cryptocurrencies on a global scale.

Beyond its role in financial empowerment, AAST stands committed to supporting various charitable initiatives aimed at addressing societal challenges. Through the AAS ecosystem, resources are channeled towards feeding the hungry, providing educational opportunities, and facilitating digital access for underserved communities. By embracing transparency and community engagement, AAST endeavors to make a meaningful impact in alleviating poverty, enhancing financial stability, and promoting social development.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM , stated: "The addition of AAST token to XT.com marks a significant milestone for our platform and underscores our commitment to supporting innovative projects with real-world impact. We are excited to provide our users with access to AAST and contribute to the growth of this impactful ecosystem." His remarks highlight XT.com's dedication to fostering the adoption of forward-thinking cryptocurrencies that drive positive change.

The Afriq Arbitrage System Token lies at the heart of a community-powered ecosystem dedicated to restoring financial autonomy and fostering inclusive development. With a focus on empowering marginalized groups such as widows, students, and local communities.

At its core, Afriq Arbitrage System Token Project seeks to democratize access to financial resources and opportunities. Through its utility offerings, including transactions, e-learning access, governance participation, and digital payments, AAST empowers individuals to engage in the global economy on their terms. Whether through trading, farming, staking, or NFT transactions, the Afriq Arbitrage System Token Project provides avenues for wealth creation and asset accumulation, paving the way for economic empowerment and prosperity.

The Afriq Arbitrage System Token is not just a digital asset; it's a catalyst for social change. By tackling issues such as hunger, financial instability, limited educational opportunities, and digital exclusion, AAST aims to uplift communities and create lasting impact. Through strategic partnerships with local NGOs, tech companies, and financial institutions, AAST leverages collective resources to implement sustainable solutions and drive positive change at scale.

As the Afriq Arbitrage System Token Project continues to expand its footprint and impact, it remains committed to its vision of empowering lives through financial inclusion, education, and community development. With a comprehensive implementation plan and a strong emphasis on partnership and collaboration, the Afriq Arbitrage System Token is poised to drive meaningful change and create a more inclusive and prosperous future for all.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

