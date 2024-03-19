Ensurge Micropower Asa - Key Information Relating to Share Consolidation and Change of Isin

| Source: Ensurge Micropower ASA Ensurge Micropower ASA

Reference is made to the Extraordinary General Meeting in Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company"), held today, whereby all proposed resolutions were approved. 

Key information relating to the approved share consolidation:

Date on which the terms and conditions of the share consolidation was made public: 19 March 2024;

Share consolidation ratio: 5 old shares give 1 new share;

Last day including right: 4 April 2024; 

Ex-date: 5 April 2024;

Record date: 8 April 2024;

Date of approval: 19 March 2024. 

In connection with the share consolidation, the Company's shares will be transferred to a new ISIN. Please find below the key information for the change of ISIN:

Issuer: Ensurge Micropower ASA

Old ISIN: NO0012450008

New ISIN: NO0013186460

Date of ISIN change: 5 April 2024

