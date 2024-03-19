Golden State welcomes John Zamboanga and his new financial firm, Tri Valley Wealth Management

SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Zamboanga joins an esteemed community of veteran financial advisors at Golden State, where he has launched his own California based wealth management firm, Tri Valley Wealth Management. John previously worked at Northwestern Mutual, UBS, and Morgan Stanley, where he worked extensively with corporate stock options, and was involved in creating an Executive Stock Option Platform with a Private Wealth Group. In addition, he possesses a successful track record with clients on a wide range of financial, estate, trust, real estate investing, and tax planning strategies. Having earned his Bachelor of Science in Economics from California State University, Sacramento, he possesses more than 20 years of successful experience with capital markets and financial services.



“At Golden State, we strive to assemble an exceptional community of advisors who are committed to helping their clients achieve financial success and reach their retirement goals, as well as to provide a supportive work environment so advisors can build enduring businesses,” said Daniel R. Catone, Founder and CEO. "We are thrilled to have John join our team, and we look forward to supporting his growing business.”

John is passionate about providing comprehensive and holistic advice that goes beyond managing investments and remains focused on understanding his clients’ entire financial life and how to plan for their future. Learn more at www.trivalleywealth.com.

About Golden State

The Golden State family of companies, comprised of Golden State Wealth Management, Golden State Equity Partners and Golden State Asset Management, are investment advisers registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm’s initial company was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who has partnered with advisors serving over $3 billion in assets under care1. Golden State’s infrastructure provides an extensive support network through succession planning, compliance oversight, dedicated transition support, a brokerage general agency, mortgage program, technology and marketing support and a Turnkey Asset Management Program. The Golden State family of companies is a multi-custodial firm that provides comprehensive tools and research necessary in today’s complex markets. Golden State’s flagship office is located in South Coast Metro, California. With offices across the country, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. For more information about Golden State, visit www.teamgoldenstate.com.

1Source: SEC filing as of March 31, 2023; Golden State.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Nahas

Jennifer.nahas@teamgoldenstate.com