Matt & Steve’s launches Canada’s first mini Caesar, the Caesar Sipper - Perfectly sized to satisfy

Toronto, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matt & Steve’s, the dynamic Canadian duo behind the Extreme Bean, the #1 branded Caesar garnish in the country, proudly unveils the Caesar Sipper. The latest innovation to be added to the line of iconic Matt & Steve’s ready-to-drink Caesars is now available now at the LCBO.

Made for Canadians by Canadians with a blend of Extreme Bean brine and premium Canadian vodka, the Caesar Sipper is the first mini Caesar to hit the market. Same great taste as Matt & Steve’s Original Lightly Spiced Caesar, with an added splash of lemon-lime. This mini 213ml sipper-sized can is perfect for any on-the-go adventure. The Caesar Sipper mini size offers a compact solution that will stay cold to the last drop, delivering a great tasting Caesar experience.

"We're excited to introduce the Matt & Steve’s Caesar Sipper to Canadians," said Steve McVicker, Co-founder and Chief Brand Officer of Matt & Steve’s. "It's a testament to our commitment to innovation and quality, offering Caesar enthusiasts a fast, effortless and great tasting Caesar option crafted for Canadians by Canadians, right here in Canada.”

The launch of the Caesar Sipper marks a significant milestone in the Canadian beverage market, offering consumers a new way to enjoy their favourite cocktail with ease. The Caesar Sipper is poised to become a staple for Canadians looking for a great tasting Caesar that is less filling– Just chill, shake and enjoy!

Matt & Steve’s Caesar Sipper is available at the LCBO for $10.10 for a pack of four. To learn more about Matt & Steve's and the Caesar Sipper, please visit mattandsteve.com.

More about Matt & Steve’s

Matt & Steve’s is proudly an all-Canadian company founded in 2000 by Matthew Larochelle and Steve McVicker. Originally known for The Extreme Bean, the #1 Caesar Garnish in Canada, Matt & Steve’s currently sells its products in over 7,000 retail locations across North America and has made a significant impact in the Canadian retail marketplace. In 2020, the company expanded its offerings by introducing a Caesar ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage. The Matt & Steve’s Caesar rapidly gained popularity, prompting Matt & Steve’s to launch the Caesar Sipper in 2024 as a solution to those who want a quick, light and great tasting option. With an array of products beyond the RTD beverages including Caesar Mix, Caesar rim, The Extreme Bean, The Asparagoos, The Extreme Pickle Spears and Baby Dills, Matt & Steve's provides an all in Canadian Caesar solution. Matt & Steve’s is also proudly the official Caesar partner of Golf Canada.

