MarginEdge Acquires Freepour, Empowering Restaurant and Bar Operators with Enhanced Liquor Inventory Management Solution

ARLINGTON, Va., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarginEdge , the leading restaurant management and bill payment platform, today announced its acquisition of Freepour , the leading beverage management solution. This strategic move, the first company acquisition by MarginEdge, reinforces the company's commitment to growth and delivering innovative tools for restaurant and bar operators and beverage industry professionals.



Powered by a unique combination of AI and human analysts, MarginEdge automates tedious processes, connects systems, and streamlines key activities like inventory, bill pay, and ordering. This acquisition allows MarginEdge to seamlessly integrate Freepour’s advanced 2-in-1 scale and scanner combo into its comprehensive suite of solutions, enabling restaurant, bar, and beverage industry decision-makers to significantly elevate the efficiency of liquor inventory management. The new tool and integration will soon be available to every MarginEdge customer.

Bo Davis, CEO of MarginEdge, said, “Since the beginning, providing operators with all the tools to efficiently and successfully run a restaurant while continuing to grow our company has been our main objective. By acquiring Freepour, we are doing just that. We couldn’t be more excited for this acquisition and are proud to offer restaurants another incredible tool as part of our end-to-end back-office solution.”

Key benefits of MarginEdge’s new liquor inventory management tool include:

1. Portable, 2-in-1 Scale and Scanner: The new solution enables users to count 20 bottles per minute, making the inventory process faster and significantly more accurate.

2. Cost Savings: Restaurants can reduce liquor spend by 2-4%, optimizing cost control with the enhanced precision of the scale and scanner.

3. Efficiency: Combined with MarginEdge’s overall platform, the scale and integration provide a consistent, accurate, and efficient process for improved team cohesiveness.

Dave McCullough, Enterprise Sales - Freepour, said, “MarginEdge is a best-in-class restaurant management solution dedicated to the same goal that we have had at Freepour for over 35 years: optimize profits and lower labor costs while letting bartenders and operators do what they do best. We’re proud to be a part of the MarginEdge family and are excited to see how this expansion will empower even more bar and restaurant operators’ overall success."

MarginEdge will formally introduce the acquisition today at the Bar and Restaurant Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center and guests are invited to visit Booth #628 for a demonstration of MarginEdge’s new solution from March 19-20.

About MarginEdge

MarginEdge’s mission is to create a world where restaurant operators can focus on the business they love. By using best-in-class technology to eliminate unproductive paperwork and streamline the flow of operational data, MarginEdge is reimagining the back office and freeing restaurants to spend more time on their culinary offerings and guest experiences. The platform offers market-leading invoice processing, inventory management, recipe analysis, budgeting, performance tracking and supplier bill payment capabilities. Founded by industry veterans, MarginEdge serves a diverse group of operators from single units and small chains to large franchise and hospitality groups, providing a high-impact product that resonates across the hospitality industry. For more information visit marginedge.com .

