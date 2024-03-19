Rob Sutton Joins Wondr Health as New Chief Financial Officer

Dallas, TX, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DALLAS, TX (March 19, 2024) – Wondr Health, the proven leader in metabolic, emotional, and physical health transformation, today announced that it appointed Rob Sutton, CPA, as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, Sutton will lead the Finance, HR, Legal, and Revenue Cycle teams. Sutton joins Wondr Health at an exciting time of growth and market expansion for the organization after years of proven service in the digital health and benefits space.

“Wondr Health is in a rapid growth phase, and Rob’s extensive executive-level financial expertise as well as his experience working with private equity companies will be invaluable to the organization,” said Scott Paddock, Chief Executive Officer, Wondr Health. “His impressive track record at high-growth digital and health-care companies positions us to further accelerate our growth.”

Sutton has over 30 years of finance experience, most recently in the health-care space. Prior to joining Wondr Health, Sutton was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Ventra Health. He has led the strategic finance function for public and private equity companies through dynamic market conditions, consistently driving strong financial results.

“In an increasingly crowded digital health market, Wondr Health is the only company with both proven experience and a forward-thinking, innovative product strategy that signals rapid, sustainable growth,” said Sutton. “I am excited by the opportunity to join a company with so much potential and play a meaningful role in helping millions more people transform their health.”

Wondr Health continues to evolve its product strategy to meet the diverse needs of participants, employers, and health plan partners. The organization recently expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of Wondr Advanced, the only clinical obesity-management solution that combines personalized medicine with a world-class behavior-change program for long-term weight loss, reduced stress and anxiety, improved movement, and better sleep.

About Us

Wondr Health is the proven leader in metabolic, emotional, and physical health transformation for everyone. Leveraging over 15 years of behavior change experience and partnership with health plans and employers, Wondr Health delivers interrelated, personalized, skill-building programs for weight management, obesity, nutrition, stress relief, anxiety, and movement that improve the health of participants. Powered by data-driven engagement expertise and personalized programming, and supported by expert content and coaching, the company’s flexible and scalable digital solutions engage populations, improve quality of life and health outcomes, and prevent and reduce the cost of chronic health conditions. To learn more, visit www.wondrhealth.com.

