Arctic Semiconductor Unveils SilverWings: The World's Premier Low-Power All-in-One RF Transceiver

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Semiconductor, a pioneer in low-power, versatile RF, and mixed-signal chipsets, unveiled SilverWings today. Representing a breakthrough in the industry, SilverWings is the first-ever 4x4 low-power transceiver offering multi-stage up and down conversion from digital to RF and RF to digital, empowering programmable and adaptable system designs. Leveraging Arctic's renowned low-power architecture, SilverWings seamlessly integrates high-performance analog capabilities with high-bandwidth digital features, incorporating unique Digital-IF and High-IF conversion methodologies to enhance performance while minimizing costs.



"SilverWings epitomizes our dedication to addressing crucial customer challenges through innovative solutions, leveraging our expertise in both analog and digital design within low-power systems," said Marzieh Veyseh, Chief Product Officer of Arctic Semiconductor. "By integrating cutting-edge analog and digital conversion methodologies into a single transceiver, we provide our customers with the optimal blend of capabilities, paving the way for broader applications. SilverWings signifies just the beginning of our vision for advanced high precision, high-speed data converters.”

SilverWings stands out as a versatile all-in-one RF transceiver ideal for a wide array of applications, including wireless radios, satellite communication, repeaters, fixed-wireless access devices, user equipment, medical devices, and instrumentation. Key differentiators of SilverWings include:

All-in-One Capability: SilverWings encompasses a comprehensive suite of functionalities essential for full up conversion and down conversion. On the receiver end, it features an RF gain stage, facilitating ultra-fast Automatic Gain Control (AGC) to counter interference. Meanwhile, Digital Pre-Distortion (DPD) is incorporated on the transmit side to mitigate external power amplifier non-linearity.

SilverWings encompasses a comprehensive suite of functionalities essential for full up conversion and down conversion. On the receiver end, it features an RF gain stage, facilitating ultra-fast Automatic Gain Control (AGC) to counter interference. Meanwhile, Digital Pre-Distortion (DPD) is incorporated on the transmit side to mitigate external power amplifier non-linearity. Ultra-low Power Consumption: SilverWings showcases a more than 60 percent reduction in power consumption compared to equivalent offerings in the market, while also integrating RF gain with gain control within both the receive and transmit paths.

SilverWings showcases a more than 60 percent reduction in power consumption compared to equivalent offerings in the market, while also integrating RF gain with gain control within both the receive and transmit paths. Innovation: SilverWings' transceiver integration achieves seamlessness at its peak. Its unique Digital-IF conversion methodology eliminates the necessity for intricate software calibration steps aimed at compensating for IQ imbalance and LO leakage. This calibration-free architecture saves significant cost at development and production stages.

SilverWings' transceiver integration achieves seamlessness at its peak. Its unique Digital-IF conversion methodology eliminates the necessity for intricate software calibration steps aimed at compensating for IQ imbalance and LO leakage. This calibration-free architecture saves significant cost at development and production stages. Versatility: SilverWings' multi-stage analog and digital up-conversion and down-conversion processes facilitate a programmable and flexible system design tailored around the operating frequency, bandwidth, and required specifications, ensuring optimal performance at minimal cost.

Razvan Rusu, director of global engineering at Richardson RFPD stressed the significance of ultra-low power consumption in data converters and transceiver products, highlighting their pivotal role in delivering optimal solutions for system developers across telecom markets and other sectors. "We actively pursue strategic alliances with leading companies to offer premium products, particularly high-performance transceivers and data converters, tailored to our customers' needs," said Rusu.

SilverWings offers a comprehensive array of features, enabling customers to bypass the need for integrating additional components and facilitating a swifter design process. Consequently, this reduces product development expenses and accelerates time to market.

"SilverWings embodies excellence in every aspect. Its blend of top-notch digital and analog capabilities, offering high performance and bandwidth, addresses a notable void in the market. With seamlessly integrated features like RF gain stage and DPD, it emerges as a standout component," said Taiyeon Kim, EVP, CS Corp. "For the 5G repeater market segment, SilverWings stands out as an ideal product."

SilverWings’ MP is available to order now. For more information about SilverWings, go to: https://arcticsemiconductor.com/silverwings/

About Arctic Semiconductor

Arctic Semiconductor is a leading provider of low power, cost-effective chipsets and systems to be used in wireless radios, satellite communication, IoT, Industry 4.0, automotive, medical equipment, instrumentation, and user devices. The company’s cutting-edge technology includes wide-band RF Front end, high precision high-speed data converters, and digital processing and Serdes all integrated in extremely low power with small form factor silicon to be used by the fast-growing markets of the future. Arctic’s commercialized chipsets for 5G transceiver and satellite communication markets are the product of years of design and development and the company holds more than 40 patents. To learn more, visit www.arcticsemiconductor.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/621ad143-dffc-4195-94df-e288ad2beb0b