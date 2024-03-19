EPIC iO Strengthens Market Position With Acquisition of Twenty20 Solutions, Enhancing Its AI, IoT and Connectivity Offerings

FORT MILL, S.C., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC iO, celebrated for its technology innovation, proudly announces its acquisition of Twenty20 Solutions, a distinguished technology solutions provider. This strategic acquisition aims to harness the strengths of both entities to reshape the landscape of AI, IoT, and connectivity, fuel exceptional business outcomes, and advance the mission of creating a safer, smarter, and more connected world.

EPIC iO and Twenty20 Solutions bring together a formidable technology stack that promises to revolutionize the industry. By integrating the expertise and resources of both companies, customers can expect enhanced capabilities, greater efficiency, and improved performance across the board.

"Our acquisition of Twenty20 Solutions marks a significant milestone in our journey to empower businesses and communities with transformative technology," said Ken Mills, CEO of EPIC iO. "Together, we will leverage our collective strengths to deliver cutting-edge solutions that address our customers' evolving needs, further enabling actionable intelligence across various applications by integrating computer vision and environmental sensors."

The combined technology stack offers a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to tackle the most complex challenges organizations face today. From our AI-powered analysis engine that provides advanced actionable intelligence to remote surveillance systems, IoT-enabled devices and beyond, EPIC iO and Twenty20 Solutions are committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive tangible business outcomes and empower organizations to thrive in an increasingly digital landscape.

"Our shared vision of world-class integrated security and automation solutions to protect businesses’ most valuable assets from anywhere in the world perfectly aligns with EPIC iO's mission," commented Duncan Riley, COO of Twenty20 Solutions. "By joining forces, we can accelerate innovation, expand our global reach, and deliver unparalleled value to our customers."

With a focus on innovation, collaboration, and customer success, EPIC iO and Twenty20 Solutions are poised to redefine the future of technology and drive positive change on a global scale. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of what's possible, unlocking new opportunities and delivering transformative solutions that make the world a better place.

About EPIC iO: EPIC iO provides software-focused technology that leverages 5G-ready connectivity combined with AI + IoT solutions to help all businesses become safer, smarter, and more connected. Our proprietary open AI platform, DeepInsights™, extracts and intelligently analyzes IoT data to provide high-value, actionable insights through a single, integrated source.

About Twenty20 Solutions: Twenty20 Solutions is a global provider of automation and security technology, smart surveillance, monitoring, and access control solutions for on- and off-grid environments. Twenty20 offers a full suite of AI and video analytics technologies, including object detection, facial recognition, license plate recognition, thermal and radar detection, and more.

