Ludwig Enterprises Inc (OTC:LUDG) Enters Booming Artificial Intelligence Cancer Screening Market with its Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Testing Kit, launching within 2024

SPARKS, Nev., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ludwig Enterprises, Inc, (OTC: LUDG): A US-based biotechnology company is pleased to announce it has entered the booming artificial intelligence cancer screening market. The company, with its wholly owned subsidiary M-RNA for Life, has enlisted the help of the Director of Data Sciences at Nike Inc., Dr. Kyle Ambert PhD, to develop a cancer diagnostic test based on machine learning artificial intelligence (AI). Noninvasive buccal or cheek cells are easily collected using cotton tipped swabs and the cells are analyzed for levels of mRNA biomarkers, a dynamic signal associated with inflammatory diseases, such as cancer.



The mRNA biomarkers uncovered by Ludwig are a sensitive dynamic genetic signal associated with cancer that opens the door for the company to participate in the emerging billion dollar diagnostic cancer screening market. The Company’s mRNA for Life™ is a one-of-the-kind noninvasive at-home sceening test. This test uses cutting edge machine learning artificial intelligence (AI) applied by Dr. Kyle Ambert PhD. Dr. Ambert has extensive experience in data analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and applied analytics. Machine learning, as used by M-RNA for Life, is a statistical technique for fitting models to healthcare data and to ‘continually learn and update’ by training models with patient data. Dr. Ambert applied ‘supervised learning’ to predict association of mRNA genetic biomarkers, in cheek cell samples, to specific types of cancers.

“We are entering into a new exciting era of personalized medicine using AI, especially early diagnosis of cancer,” Marvin S. Hausman MD, CEO, stated. “These proprietary genetic discoveries at Ludwig have the potential to generate revenues in 2024 for the company.”

Ludwig has filed a provisional patent, titled “mRNAs differentially expressed in colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and bladder cancer.” By utilizing machine learning artificial intelligence (AI), this breakthrough is able identify specific mRNA gene level signals associated with breast, colorectal, and bladder cancer and may allow early detection.

About Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.

Ludwig Enterprises, Inc., a biotech and healthcare holding company, is a global leader in mRNA genomics and machine learning AI technology. Our mission is to identify, monitor and create solutions to prevent chronic inflammation, the causative agent of illnesses which are responsible for more than 50% of deaths worldwide. Exousia AI, a wholly owned subsidiary has created an Exosomal Targeted Delivery Platform. This transformational technology will lead to the creation of new therapeutics and improve the efficacy of existing treatments.

For more information please visit: http://www.ludwigent.com .

SAFE HARBOR

Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Ludwig Enterprises Inc.'s forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future level of business for the parties. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of Ludwig Enterprises, Inc., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, appropriately price, retain, and complete projects and changes in products and competition.

CONTACT:

Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.

Marvin S. Hausman MD, CEO

CEO@LUDG.US

www.ludwigent.com

SOURCE: Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.