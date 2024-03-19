Membrane Separation Market Expected to Reach US$ 115.64 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global membrane separation market is estimated at US$ 43 billion in 2024 and has been forecasted to reach a value of US$ 115.64 billion by the end of 2034.



This market entails the manufacturing and supplying of membranes for separation procedures in a variety of applications. Membrane separation technology uses thin, selective barriers to separate components in a combination, such as gases, liquids, or solids, based on size, shape, or chemical qualities.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9951

Membrane separation techniques include reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, microfiltration, nanofiltration, and others, each having its own set of applications and benefits. These technologies are utilized for a variety of applications, including desalination and water purification, as well as concentration, clarity, and fractionation of liquids and gases.

The market is experiencing steady growth due to the rising demand for clean water, stringent environmental regulations, and the growing need for effective separation processes in industries such as water and wastewater treatment, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 115.64 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 10.4% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In 2024, revenue from the membrane separation market worldwide is estimated to amount to US$ 43 billion.

The global membrane separation market is projected to reach US$ 115.64 billion by the end of 2034.

This market has been projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% from 2024 to 2034.

North America is forecasted to account for 22.4% revenue share of the global market in 2024.

The United States market is projected to generate revenue worth US$ 24.62 billion by the end of 2034.



“With increasing emphasis on environment-friendly solutions, membrane technology is gaining appeal as a sustainable alternative to traditional separation methods,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Toray Industries Inc.

Corning Incorporated

3M Company

Hydranautics

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Toray Industries, Inc.

Pall Corporation

SUEZ

Merck KGaA

Pentair plc

Hyflux Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

HUBER SE

Koch Membrane System

Veolia Environment

IoT and Automation Reshaping Membrane Separation Market

By transforming operational procedures, integration with automation and the IoT (Internet of Things) is driving growth of the membrane separation market. Membrane separation systems can be observed in real time by IoT sensors and devices, enabling preventive maintenance and effective resource management.

Processes are further streamlined by automation, which makes it possible to remotely control and optimize system parameters using real-time data insights. This increased operational efficiency prolongs the life and overall performance of membrane separation systems in addition to lowering operating expenses and downtime. Consequently, companies are becoming better equipped to satisfy the increasing need for clean water and other separation applications, which is driving market expansion and promoting sustainability across a range of sectors.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9951

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Membrane Separation Market forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights on the market by Reverse Osmosis, Ultrafiltration, Nano Filtration, and Microfiltration for Gas Separation, Liquid Separation, and Solid Separation, across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Water Treatment Membrane Market: The global market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 18.83 billion by 2033.

Ultrafiltration Market: The worldwide demand for ultrafiltration technologies is expected to increase at a high-value CAGR of 14% from 2023 to 2033.

Gas Separation Membrane Market: The global gas separation membrane market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2033. The market is valued at US$ 1.3 billion in 2023 and is thus expected to reach a size of US$ 2.8 billion by 2033-end.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog