CloudCasa by Catalogic Simplifies Kubernetes Migration and Replication, Deepens Support for Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service

Paramus, NJ, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCasa by Catalogic, a leader in multi-cloud application resilience and mobility for Kubernetes, today announced the newest version of its CloudCasa platform. This latest version adds new migration and replication workflows to simplify key Kubernetes use cases such as migrating on-premises clusters to cloud, migrating cloud to cloud, replicating production environments for test/dev and disaster recovery, and migrating locally between various Kubernetes configurations. Also released are new cloud integration and manageability features, extending and improving the backup, restore, and disaster recover capabilities of CloudCasa, as well as its ability to centrally manage Velero installations in large and complex environments.

Customers of Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) can now use the new migration workflow to easily migrate AKS worker nodes to Azure Linux, migrate storage volumes from Azure Disk to Azure Container Storage, and migrate from other cloud managed Kubernetes services and from on-premises Kubernetes environments to AKS. CloudCasa is available today in the Azure Marketplace or in the Microsoft Azure portal.

CloudCasa protects Kubernetes environments and provides a cyber-resilient and cloud-integrated backup, disaster recovery and migration solution for cloud native applications. CloudCasa is the first “born in the cloud” backup service built with Kubernetes for Kubernetes environments. Available to use as SaaS or via a self-hosted option, CloudCasa supports workflows for multi-cluster, on premises and multi-cloud application resiliency and mobility, with granular recovery across accounts, regions and even across clouds. With support for major Kubernetes cloud services including AKS, Amazon EKS and Google GKE, and for popular Kubernetes distributions including Red Hat OpenShift, SUSE Rancher and VMware Tanzu, CloudCasa provides an any-to-any solution for Kubernetes data protection, disaster recovery, migration, and replication.

“We are excited to introduce CloudCasa support for Kubernetes migration and replication workflows as new use cases for backup and recovery. They include capturing cluster and cloud configuration along with persistent data with each backup, said Ryan Kaw, Global VP of Sales for Catalogic Software. “We worked with the Azure Linux team to test and validate CloudCasa’s ability to upgrade AKS worker nodes to Azure Linux with our new migration workflow, and we are pleased to be validated and included in the Azure Linux Partner Showcase with a partner solutions page in Azure docs.”

CloudCasa captures cluster and cloud configuration to make cross-cluster, cross-tenant, cross-region, and cross-cloud recovery, replications, and migration easy. Its cloud integration features allow movement of an entire cluster, along with its virtual networks, load balancers, add-ons, and more.

The CloudCasa team will be showcasing the new Kubernetes migration and replications workflows at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2024. To meet with Ryan Kaw at KubeCon, please contact us.

# # #

About CloudCasa by Catalogic

CloudCasa by Catalogic is an award-winning Kubernetes backup solution providing innovative multi-cloud data protection, disaster recovery, replication, and migration for Kubernetes applications. As a SaaS or self-hosted application, CloudCasa enables multi-cluster and multi-cloud application resiliency and mobility with granular or cluster-level recovery across accounts, regions and even across clouds. CloudCasa is fully compatible with and complementary to Velero, the open-source Kubernetes backup tool that has been downloaded over 500 million times. Learn more at https://cloudcasa.io.