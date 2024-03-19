BioAtla to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results and Provide Business Highlights on March 26, 2024

SAN DIEGO, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAtla, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAB), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) antibody therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced that it plans to host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2023 and provide business highlights.



Conference Call and Webcast Information

Date: Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Webcast Link: BioAtla Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Dial-in Numbers: (877) 425-9470 (domestic), (201) 389-0878 (international)

Conference ID: 13744024

The press release with the financial results will be accessible prior to the conference call through “News Releases” in the News & Events section of the company’s website. A replay of the call will also be available through “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the company’s website.

About BioAtla, Inc.

BioAtla is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company with operations in San Diego, California, and in Beijing, China through our contractual relationship with BioDuro-Sundia, a provider of preclinical development services. Utilizing its proprietary Conditionally Active Biologics (CAB) technology, BioAtla develops novel, reversibly active monoclonal and bispecific antibodies and other protein therapeutic product candidates. CAB product candidates are designed to have more selective targeting, greater efficacy with lower toxicity, and more cost-efficient and predictable manufacturing than traditional antibodies. BioAtla has extensive and worldwide patent coverage for its CAB technology and products with greater than 750 patents filed, more than 475 of which have been issued. Broad patent coverage in all major markets include methods of making, screening and manufacturing CAB product candidates in a wide range of formats and composition of matter coverage for specific products. BioAtla has two first-in-class CAB programs currently in Phase 2 clinical testing, mecbotamab vedotin, BA3011, a novel conditionally active AXL-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (CAB-AXL-ADC), and ozuriftamab vedotin, BA3021, a novel conditionally active ROR2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (CAB-ROR2-ADC). The Phase 2 stage CAB-CTLA-4 antibody, BA3071, is a novel CTLA-4 inhibitor designed to reduce systemic toxicity and potentially enable safer combination therapies with checkpoint inhibitors such as anti-PD-1 antibody. The company’s first bispecific T-cell engager antibody, BA3182, is currently in Phase 1 development. BA3182 targets EpCAM which is highly and frequently expressed on many adenocarcinomas while engaging human CD3 expressing T cells. To learn more about BioAtla, Inc. visit www.bioatla.com.

Internal Contact:

Richard Waldron

Chief Financial Officer

BioAtla, Inc.

rwaldron@bioatla.com

858.356.8945

External Contact:

Bruce Mackle

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com