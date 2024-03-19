Resilinc Assessed “Awardable” for Department of Defense Work in the CDAO’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

MILPITAS, CA, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc, the global leader in supply chain mapping, disruption sensing, and resiliency analytics is pleased to announce it has achieved “Awardable” status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of Defense’s (DoD’s) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), data, and analytics capabilities.

Resilinc’s solutions help global organizations put preventative supply chain risk management measures in place, like monitoring, mapping, and supplier risk scoring. These solutions, driven by AI, machine learning, data, and predictive analytics enable Resilinc’s customers to offset the impact of supply chain disruptions and build resiliency. They are used by a wide range of businesses, including Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, and government agencies.

“By achieving Awardable status on the Tradewinds Marketplace, Resilinc is able to offer the Government a direct avenue to access the best commercial supply chain risk management software and programmatic design available in the market,” said Peter Guinto, Resilinc’s President of Department of Defense, Federal & Government Business. “Our flexible solution enables the DoD to get in front of supply chain risks and ensure that mission-essential goods and services can be delivered regardless of any potential future geopolitical outcome.”

Resilinc's video, Resilinc – An AI-powered, Human Enabled, End-to-End Active Monitoring Supply Chain Risk Management Solution, accessible only by government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, presents a case in which a global electronics OEM partnered with Resilinc to map and monitor its entire supplier network down to the site and part level. By leveraging AI and graph technology, the OEM is able to identify single points of failure, hotspots, and bottlenecks in its supply chain. Additionally, the OEM can assess its suppliers by spend and revenue impact down to the part level, offering unprecedented visibility when a potential disruption occurs, and the ability to directly collaborate in real time with any supplier, at any tier, across its network.

Resilinc was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoD missions. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindAI.com.

About Resilinc:

Resilinc is the gold standard for supply chain mapping, monitoring, risk, and resiliency. With over 1 million supplier sites mapped encompassing over 4 million parts and raw materials, we are the first line of defense for our customers, helping them navigate supply disruptions. Our early-warning alert system monitors and predicts potential disruptions across suppliers, sites, and materials; our platform enables them to collaborate closely with their suppliers and our historical data-backed insights give them options on appropriate actions to take. Always innovating, our AI-powered predictive solutions can predict delivery delays, price movements, and supply constraints for raw materials and commodities before they happen. Resilinc helps our customers protect revenue and turn supply chain risks into opportunities to gain competitive advantage. www.resilinc.com.

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace:

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense’s (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com. Tradewinds is housed in the DoD’s Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office. For more information or media requests, contact: Success@tradewindai.com

