Springbig Launches New Integration with Lightspeed to Expand Reach Across Cannabis and Beyond

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Springbig Holdings , Inc. (OTCQX: SBIG), a leading provider of vertical SaaS-based marketing solutions, today announced its integration with leading commerce platform Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE | TSX: LSPD), deepening its reach across the cannabis and retail industries, respectively. The Integration with Lightspeed marks a significant milestone in Springbig’s journey, expanding its services beyond the cannabis industry and enabling retailers to enhance customer engagement and loyalty across various sectors.



“Our integration with Lightspeed is yet another testament to Springbig's ongoing commitment to work seamlessly with other SaaS solutions that are empowering retailers and brands to move the needle,” said Jeffrey Harris, CEO of Springbig. “Operating within the cannabis industry, and now expanding beyond it, shows our team’s strength in navigating tough regulations while building smart, compliant, and competitive marketing campaigns that reach today’s consumers.”

Powering the world’s best businesses, Lightspeed is the unified POS and payments platform for ambitious entrepreneurs who wish to accelerate growth, provide the best customer experiences, and become a go-to destination in their space. Springbig’s integration with Lightspeed includes a 2-way integration for loyalty and advanced text functions to better connect Lightspeed merchants with their customers in an automated fashion. The Springbig integration to Lightspeed X series is the brand's latest expansion beyond the cannabis industry as the team continues to bring its expertise, seamless integration workflows, and powerful marketing features to retailers across all regulated industries like liquor & health and beauty.

“Springbig has emerged as a go-to loyalty marketing partner for both brick + mortar and virtual retailers. We are thrilled to be working alongside them to integrate our technology and provide customers with an extensive and robust marketing service offering,” said Ana Wight, Chief Strategy Officer at Lightspeed.

Springbig is paving the way for flexible marketing integrations across the cannabis industry and is now bringing its expertise into other competitive, regulated industries.

About Springbig

Springbig is a market-leading software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. Springbig’s platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through loyalty rewards programs, text message marketing, CRM and other tools to increase retention, boost revenue, build customer loyalty, and create smarter marketing campaigns. For more information, visit https://springbig.com/ .

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions and connection to supplier networks.

