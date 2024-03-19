Gene Expression Analysis Market Size Projected to Reach USD 7.32 Billion by 2032, Expecting 7.8% CAGR Growth: Report by Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global gene expression analysis market size and share was valued at USD 3.73 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 7.32 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2032, according to Polaris Market Research.

Gene expression is a procedure our cells utilize to transform the directives in the DNA into a utilitarian product such as a protein. The DNA reserves the information our cells require to operate. It is assembled into compact sections known as genes, which accommodate directives for rendering a particular commodity, normally a protein. The rapidly rising demand for gene expression analysis market can be attributed to growing demand for customized medicine, development in the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, and technological progression in genomics and proteomics.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/gene-expression-analysis-market/request-for-sample

Gene Expression Analysis Market Players

Agilent Technologies, Inc

BGI

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Illumina, Inc.

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

PacBio

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN

Standard BioTools

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Purchase a Full Copy of the Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/buy/3672/2

Gene Expression Analysis Market Details

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2024 USD 4.02 billion Market value in 2032 USD 7.32 billion CAGR 7.8% from 2024-2032 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019-2022 Forecast period 2024-2032

Key Takeaways from the Report:

Growing demand for customized medicine, development in the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, and technological progression in genomics and proteomics are driving the market.

The market is also fueled by the increasing prevalence of cancer and other genetic disorders, which has led to a rising need for effective diagnostic tools.

The gene expression analysis market segmentation is primarily based on product & service, application, end-user, and region.

The North American region defeated the market with the largest market share in 2023.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/gene-expression-analysis-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers:

The biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries have bestowed notably to the growth of the market. The gene expression analysis market size is expanding with the advancement of contemporary treatments and therapies. Because of this, there is a growing requirement for productive practices to inspect and comprehend gene expression motifs.

size is expanding with the advancement of contemporary treatments and therapies. Because of this, there is a growing requirement for productive practices to inspect and comprehend gene expression motifs. The gene expression analysis market sales are soaring due to the recent progression in sequencing technologies has rendered it feasible to inspect genomic data at an extensive scale. This has additionally pushed the demand for gene expression analysis instruments and services.

Trends:

The gene expression analysis market demand is anticipated to augment due to precision medicine. This involves customizing medical treatment to discrete patients dependent on their distinctive genetic makeup. Gene expression analysis plays a crucial role in this field as it permits the recognition of particular gene markers linked with particular illnesses or conditions.

Restraints:

The price of next-generation sequencing platforms, which are broadly utilized for gene expression analysis, is costly for several researchers and establishments. Also, the price of reagents and consumables needed for library devising, sequencing, and data analysis is sizeable.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/gene-expression-analysis-market/inquire-before-buying





Regional Analysis

North America: This region held the largest gene expression analysis market share due to its progressive technological framework, sizeable funding in research and development, and a prospering biotechnology sector. North America is the abode of a prospering ecology of biotech firms, academic establishments, and research institutes that diligently result in progression in gene expression analysis.

Asia Pacific: This region is poised for substantial growth due to its expanding interest in genomics research and customized medicines, which is encouraging escalated funding in biotechnology and life sciences. Speedy economic development, especially in countries such as India and China, has augmented the research framework.

Browse the Detail Report “Gene Expression Analysis Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product & Service (Reagents & Consumables, Instruments, Service); By Application; By End User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/gene-expression-analysis-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Polaris Market Research has segmented the gene expression analysis market report based on product & service, application, end user, and region:

By Product & Services Outlook

Reagents & Consumables Assays & kits Enzymes DNA chips Others

Instruments PCR NGS DNA Microarrays Others

Service Gene Expression Analysis RNA Sequencing Services Other Services Bioinformatics Solutions



By Application Outlook

Drug Discovery & Development

Clinical Diagnostics

Others

By End User Outlook

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea, Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Research Reports:

Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Size & Share Report, 2024-2032

Electric Commercial Vehicles Market Size & Share Report, 2024-2032

U.S. Rockets and Missiles Market Size & Share Report, 2024-2032

Dental X-ray Market Size & Share Report, 2024-2032

Restaurant Delivery Robot Market Size & Share Report, 2024-2032

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter