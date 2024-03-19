Wemade's Night Crows Achieves Record-Breaking $10 Million In Global Sales Within Three Days Of Launch

Singapore, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global game developer Wemade, today announced that the blockbuster MMORPG NIGHT CROWS has surpassed $10 million in global sales within just three days of launch (March 12th). NIGHT CROWS has reached the same milestone ten times faster than the highly successful MIR4 Global launch in 2021, outpacing all previous game titles published by Wemade, and marking an unprecedented milestone in the company's history.

Over a million pre-registration sign-ups

Among the top 10 free new RPG games by downloads in major gaming markets including the United States, the United Kingdom and Japan

More than 600 streamers joining the Streamer Supporting System

Rising demand from gamers worldwide

Developed by MADNGINE, the game seamlessly integrates proven content with advanced blockchain technology, including multi-tokenomics, character NFTs, and the "unagi(x)" omnichain messaging protocol. NIGHT CROWS features Unreal Engine 5’s cutting-edge graphics including a fully dynamic global illumination and reflections solution, a thrilling blend of history and fantasy, and innovative features like the use of "Gliders”. Going beyond the simple flight using elevation differences, Gliders enable gliding, hovering, and various strategies for combat by utilizing updrafts, offering a three-dimensional action experience that breaks away from flat-surfaced battles.

This has contributed to a rapidly expanding user base with the average number of concurrent users exceeding 230,000 and reaching a peak of nearly 300,000 players. To accommodate this growth, Wemade has swiftly scaled server capacity, expanding from the initial 24 servers to a current count of 69 to meet the high demand.

Surging to the top of global app rankings in first 24 hours

With over a million pre-registration sign-ups, NIGHT CROWS has shot to the top of the Google Play Store and Apple App Store app rankings worldwide within 24 hours after launching in 170 countries. NIGHT CROWS was among the top 10 free new RPG games by downloads on the App Store and/or Google Play Store in major gaming markets including the United States, the United Kingdom and Japan.



Streamer Supporting System see early success

The unique "Streamer Supporting System" (SSS), which fosters a mutually beneficial ecosystem for streamers, supporters, and the game itself, is seeing early success with over 600 active streamers already signed up. Streamers including Kyrobell in the Philippines (86,500 Youtube followers) and Kyoinfinity (33,800 Twitch followers) are driving further user growth with more than 50 livestreams and video walkthroughs of the game already available on the SSS portal.

Discover the world of NIGHT CROWS and learn more at www.nightcrows.com . Streamers can join the Streamer Supporting System at https://www.nightcrows.com/en/sss/introduce .