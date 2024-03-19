Inside Information: Manu Skyttä, new President and CEO of Aspocomp Group Plc, will assume his duties on May 20, 2024

Aspocomp Group Plc, Inside Information, March 19, 2024 at 2:25 p.m.





“We are pleased that Manu Skyttä will take up his position as President and CEO of Aspocomp in May. With his character, competence and energy, Mr. Skyttä strengthens Aspocomp’s strategy as a trusted supplier of demanding circuit board technology to all Aspocomp customers. At this point, I would like to thank Mikko Montonen on behalf of the entire Board for his long-term commitment to Aspocomp,” says Päivi Marttila, Chair of Aspocomp’s Board.



Manu Skyttä succeeds Mikko Montonen, who, as previously announced, has agreed with the Board of Directors to step down from the role of President and CEO of the company. Mr. Montonen has committed to staying on as the company's President and CEO until May 20, 2024.





For further information, please contact Päivi Marttila, the Chair of the Board of Directors, tel. +358 40 028 5358.





A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.



Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.



Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.



