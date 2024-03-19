Scorpius Holdings Awarded Contract in Excess of $1 Million with NIH-Funded Researcher at a Major University

DURHAM, N.C., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpius Holdings, Inc (NYSE American: SCPX), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced that it has been awarded a contract in excess of $1 million with an NIH-funded researcher at a major university.



The program involves process optimization and development of a therapeutic antibody, which Scorpius will manufacture for preclinical studies. The work will be conducted in the Company’s state-of-the-art process development lab and cGMP cleanrooms in its Mammalian Building, which is ideally suited for early-stage programs using CHO cell lines. Following process optimization and development, the Company expects to expand the scope of the agreement to include Phase 1 clinical manufacturing.

Jeff Wolf, CEO of Scorpius, stated, "Scorpius is excited to begin work with another nationally renowned university. Our selection by this leading researcher highlights our unique process development, bioanalysis, and manufacturing capabilities, which we have the ability to leverage into much larger projects as the programs progress through clinical stages and eventually into commercialization. There is a tremendous amount of innovative research being conducted at academic institutions, and Scorpius is well-suited to provide these clients with the attention and responsiveness they otherwise would not receive from a CDMO. Overall, we could not be more excited about the outlook for the business and the traction we are gaining.”

Scorpius Holdings, Inc.

Scorpius Holdings Inc. is an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on rapidly advancing biologic and cell therapy programs to the clinic and beyond. Scorpius offers a broad array of analytical testing, process development, and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies at its state-of-the-art facilities in San Antonio, TX. With an experienced team and new, purpose-built U.S. facilities, Scorpius is dedicated to transparent collaboration and flexible, high-quality biologics biomanufacturing. For more information, please visit www.scorpiusbiologics.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and include statements such as the Company’s expectation to expand the scope of the agreement to include Phase 1 clinical manufacturing, the Company’s ability to leverage its process development, bioanalysis, and manufacturing capabilities into larger projects as the programs progress through clinical stages and into commercialization and future traction that the Company is gaining. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to expand its large molecule biomanufacturing CDMO services and continue to grow revenue; the Company’s financing needs, its cash balance being sufficient to sustain operations and its ability to raise capital when needed, the Company’s ability to leverage fixed costs and achieve long-term profitability; the Company’s ability to obtain regulatory approvals or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, regulatory limitations relating to the Company’s ability to successfully promote its services and compete as a pure- play CDMO, and other factors described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Qs and any other filings the Company makes with the SEC. The information in this presentation is provided only as of the date presented, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

