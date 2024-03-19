SP Plus Corporation Offers Complimentary Bags® Remote Check-in and Bag Drop Services at Harry Reid International Airport

CHICAGO, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP+® Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP) a best-in-class technology and operations management provider of mobility services for aviation, commercial, hospitality, and institutional clients throughout North America and Europe, announces complimentary Bags® Remote Airline Check-in and Bag Drop services at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Customers using the Bags Check-in and Bag Drop experience may now check-in for their flight on multiple airlines, obtain airline boarding passes and check and drop their luggage at the Rental Car Center and Terminal 3 Curbside. The Rental Car Center allows customers to then proceed onto the shuttle bus without luggage. At Terminal 3 Curbside, customers can check in for flights and check their baggage curbside for multiple airlines serving Terminal 3. Using this service at either location, customers can bypass the airline ticket counter lines and proceed directly to the TSA checkpoint, saving valuable time while enhancing the customer journey.

Complimentary Bags Remote Airline Check-in and Bag Drop services are now available for American, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest, and United Airlines.

“We are very excited to add Harry Reid International Airport to our list of valued airport partners,” said Bob Miles, President, Bags. “With our convenient Bags Remote Airline Check-in and Bag Drop, we are greatly improving the customer experience by allowing customers to check their baggage earlier in their travel journey, while also alleviating the burden of carrying baggage on and off of buses, and up and down escalators as they make their way to an airline ticket counter. And we are adding value to our airport and airline clients by reducing luggage inside the terminals, and maximizing operational efficiencies at the airport, which sees more than 57 million passengers a year. I’m confident this new service was greatly appreciated by NFL fans that recently visited Las Vegas for the Super Bowl.”

The Bags Remote Airline Check-in and Bag Drop services are complimentary, and any airline baggage fees for checked bags are still applicable.

The Clark County Board of Commissioners approved the multi-year contract with Bags, which operates similar programs in over 10 airport markets across the U.S.

SP+ develops and integrates industry-leading technology with best-in-class operations management and support to deliver mobility solutions that enable the efficient and time-sensitive movement of people, vehicles, and personal travel belongings. With more than 20,000 team members located throughout North America and Europe, SP+ is committed to providing solutions that make every moment matter for a world on the go.

