Holman Finalizes Acquisition of Leith Automotive, Nearly Doubles Retail Business

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holman, a global automotive services leader, has completed its acquisition of the North Carolina-based Leith Automotive Group. This nearly doubles Holman’s automotive retail business, which now features 58 dealerships, 34 brands, and nearly 4,500 retail automotive employees in nine states; and marks the largest retail acquisition in Holman’s 100-year history.

This expansion of Holman’s retail portfolio includes 13 new franchises and its first auction center. All Leith facilities are located in the greater Raleigh area and Aberdeen, N.C.

“In our centennial year, we’re excited about the opportunities to strengthen and grow our automotive retail footprint that began in 1924 with a single dealership. This acquisition represents the culmination of extensive strategy, hard work and vision to put our employee partners and our business in a position to win for the next 100 years,” said Holman CEO Chris Conroy.

Both family-owned organizations have a legacy of success and growth built on longstanding core values. Together, Holman and Leith remain committed to doing the right thing for their employees, customers and the community. The deal preserves the Leith brand and team.

“Like Holman, Leith has placed the highest priority on delivering excellent customer service by building a strong network of employee partners,” Holman President of Automotive Retail Gene Welsh said. “We are thrilled to welcome Leith’s 1,900 employees to the Holman family.”

Holman ranks as one of America’s largest privately-owned dealership networks. Additionally, the certified, women-owned broader Holman business delivers a unique range of automotive-centric services to commercial and consumer customers around the globe.

About Holman

Holman is a global automotive leader that serves both commercial and consumer clients The Holman Way by always doing the right thing for our people, our customers, and the community since 1924. The Holman story began 100 years ago as a single Ford dealership in New Jersey. Today, Holman, headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, is one of the largest family-owned automotive service organizations in North America with nearly 9,000 employees across North America, the UK, and Germany.

Holman delivers a unique range of automotive-centric services including industry-leading fleet management and leasing; vehicle fabrication and upfitting; component manufacturing and productivity solutions; powertrain distribution and logistics services; commercial and personal insurance and risk management; and retail automotive sales as one of the largest privately owned dealership groups in the United States. Guided by its deeply rooted core values and principles, Holman is continuously Driving What’s Right. For additional information, please visit Holman.com and connect with Holman on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

