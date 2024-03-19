CHECKLIGHT® from CISO Global Proven to Reduce Cyber Loss, According to 2023 Measurement Data

AI-powered Endpoint Detection and Response solution, backed by a $250,000 financial protection plan, significantly reduced the number and severity of cyber losses for enterprises

Scottsdale, Ariz., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CISO Global (NASDAQCM: CISO), an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider, successfully tested the effectiveness of its CHECKLIGHT® Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solution under strenuous and highly targeted environments over the past year. Through actuarial data collection, CISO Global found that it significantly reduced the number and severity of cyber losses to the very low single digits for users of the technology.

Based on AI technology developed for the federal government, the solution provides North American businesses with an immediate, affordable, and unparalleled level of financial protection of up to $250,000 that ensures the client environment remains protected amid cyber threats and attacks.

CHECKLIGHT® continuously scans for fraudulent phishing attacks, hacking, imposter scams, malware, ransomware, and viruses. The platform studies new viruses it encounters, developing unique defenses to protect the network and its users using next-generation signature, behavior and machine learning algorithms.

“The use of financially protected technologies is just now starting to gain attention in the marketplace as an affordable and immediate option to reduce risk exposure and provide some level of business assurance,” said CEO David Jemmett, CISO Global. “At CISO Global, we remain committed to addressing the needs of the small to mid-sized businesses, and this is yet another way we are delivering unprecedented value to our clients.”

According to industry research , 82% of small to mid-sized businesses lack the ability to purchase cyber insurance which is fast becoming a necessity for all sized businesses. CHECKLIGHT® was developed in part to address this gap estimated to represent $80 billion in cyber protection for the North American SMB market.

For those companies pursuing cyber insurance, CHECKLIGHT®’s continuous monitoring capabilities help them meet requirements for cyber insurance eligibility.

About CISO Global

CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQCM: CISO), based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a Top #25 managed cybersecurity and compliance services provider that is delivering innovative solutions through its newly developed AI and ML-powered product portfolio. The company protects the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and ensures their compliance obligations are being met. For more information about the company, visit CISO Global on LinkedIn , X or at www.ciso.inc.

