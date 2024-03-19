Unveiling the Deliciously Decadent Duo: Avocados From Mexico and Chocolate

MONTREAL, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocados From Mexico breaks down the silence surrounding the “not-so-secret anymore” culinary trend that’s been tantalizing taste buds worldwide: avocados paired with chocolate. No longer limited to whispers in the kitchen of connoisseurs, this unexpected combination is about to move into the spotlight as a decadent and nutritious treat.



Avocados, renowned for their creamy texture and versatility, have long been a staple in savoury dishes, including guacamole, which is always a crowd-pleaser. However, their potential to elevate sweet creations has remained a hidden gem – until now. Avocados From Mexico are proud to announce that the era of keeping this delightful fusion under wraps is officially over.

With their rich, buttery consistency and subtle flavour profile, avocados provide the perfect canvas for marrying with the bold, luxurious taste of chocolate. Whether blended into gorgeous chocolate truffles, whipped into a sumptuous chocolate pie, or folded into a moist chocolate banana bread, avocados add depth, moisture, and a nutritional boost to every indulgent bite. Plus, they serve as an excellent alternative to butter in pastry recipes, making them a must-have for bakers seeking healthier options without compromising on flavour.

“The time has come to shatter the misconception that avocados are solely reserved for salty dishes” declares Miguel Barcenas, Head of Marketing for Avocados From Mexico international markets. “Our avocados are a versatile fruit, and when paired with chocolate, they unlock a world of culinary possibilities."

As consumers increasingly seek healthy alternatives without sacrificing taste, the pairing of avocados and chocolate offers a guilt-free indulgence that satisfies both their palates and consciences. Avocados are packed with heart-healthy “good fats” (monounsaturated fats), fiber, and essential nutrients, while dark chocolate boasts antioxidants properties and mood-boosting benefits. Together, these two foods are a match made in culinary heaven! What’s more, avocados are a vegan-friendly substitute in sweet recipes, aligning with dietary preferences.

With Easter just around the corner, now is the perfect time to dive into the world of avocado-chocolate delights. To celebrate this revelation, Avocados From Mexico invites food enthusiasts, chefs, and home cooks alike to unleash their creativity and explore the endless possibilities of avocados in the kitchen. Whether you’re planning an Easter brunch or a festive gathering, incorporating avocados into your sweet treats is sure to impress. From chocolate & avocado cream cups to luscious avocado chocolate mousse, there’s something for every taste.







