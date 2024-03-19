Clover Health Launches New Clinical Program in Partnership with Quartet Health to Address Serious Mental Illness

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Clover Health (“Clover” or the “Company”) announced a partnership with Quartet Health, a value-based behavioral health care enablement and delivery company, to increase the support and resources provided to Clover members with serious mental illness (SMI) through the Company’s home-based care delivery unit, Clover Home Care.



As part of this partnership, Quartet will use its expert care teams to augment Clover Home Care’s capabilities. Quartet’s clinicians will also begin using the Clover Assistant platform to deliver care to the Clover patients under its care.

Clover Home Care addresses the needs of Clover’s most complex patient cohorts by delivering in-home care access, medication support, mental and physical care coordination, as well as local community resource and transportation support. Its care teams – both in-home and virtual – are led by physicians and nurse practitioners trained in both palliative care and family medicine, along with care coordinators, social workers, medical assistants and dedicated case managers.

To augment Clover Home Care’s robust care delivery model, and address one of Clover’s highest need cohorts, the Company is tapping into the behavioral health expertise of Quartet Health’s Whole Health program to provide additional support to members suffering from SMI. The Whole Health program is a unique, whole-person care delivery solution that delivers a fully-integrated physical and behavioral health model that will take accountability for the total cost of care (TCOC) on Clover Health’s most complex members, while also providing wraparound care services for a traditionally underserved patient population.

“Patients with serious mental illness often have worse outcomes and a lower life expectancy, and they experience a fragmented healthcare system that does not adequately address their behavioral, physical, and social needs,” said Dr. Michael J. Lipp, Quartet Health’s Chief Medical Officer, and former CMO of the CMS Innovation Center. “Patients often struggle to get access to care, and the care they do receive is often uncoordinated. Layered on top of Clover Assistant's data-driven insights, this program will provide care that is coordinated, comprehensive and convenient, at no additional cost to patients.”

“Through Clover Home Care, we are delivering impactful, proactive support to our members via a high-touch model built on top of the computing power of Clover Assistant. This allows our highly skilled and compassionate care teams to have a holistic view of each patient’s individual needs and address them accordingly,” said Brady Priest, CEO of Clover Home Care. “We’re confident that additional behavioral health support for our SMI cohort will increase the quality of life for these members, while continuing to reduce unnecessary spend.”

In addition to its care management capabilities, Clover's proprietary technology stack is essential in driving enrollment in disease-specific programs like Whole Health by Quartet. For example, Artificial intelligence (AI) embedded in Clover Assistant will identify members at highest risk of suffering from under-treated SMI, and identify increasing risk of hospitalizations for the SMI population.

As of January 1, Clover Home Care with Whole Health by Quartet Health is available to eligible members in New Jersey for no additional cost. For Clover members interested in learning more about the program, including eligibility, visit https://www.quartethealth.com/whole-health or call 888-528-7618.

About Clover Health

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a health equity-based focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is powered by our software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes through the early identification and management of chronic disease.

About Quartet Health

Quartet is a leading value-based behavioral health care enablement and delivery company. Our goal is to improve lives through quality, whole-person care for those with behavioral healthcare needs. Quartet is a trusted partner of health plans, health systems, and community mental health centers in 40 states across the country. We identify people in need of care and connect them directly to high-quality providers, including Quartet’s own medical group.

Forward-Looking Statements

Please note that this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding future events and Clover’s future results of operations, financial position, business strategy and future plans. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “going to,” “can,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “objective,” “plan,” “seek,” “grow,” “target,” “if,” “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Clover Health’s expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations related to the Company’s Home Care business and the Company’s profitability, liquidity, future performance, future operations and future results. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Clover’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied in this report. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in Clover’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 12, 2024 and as may be updated in the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Clover undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ryan Schmidt

investors@cloverhealth.com