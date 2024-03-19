Arctic Wolf Expands AWS Marketplace Availability as Demand for Security Operations Increases Globally

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today announced that Arctic Wolf’s complete portfolio of security operations solutions is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This expanded listing further accelerates Arctic Wolf’s frictionless sales engine and will enable organizations from around the globe to start using Arctic Wolf’s industry-pioneering security operations platform, while maintaining their existing relationship with their channel partner of choice.



The distinct capabilities of the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud now available in AWS Marketplace include modules such as Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Managed Risk, Managed Security Awareness, and Incident Response – each delivered via Arctic Wolf’s Concierge Delivery Model that enables game-changing noise reduction, turning thousands of daily alerts into an average of a single actionable ticket each day.

Today more than ever, organizations are focused on security outcomes, not continued adoption of point products that drive complexity without improving their resilience. Arctic Wolf delivers automated protection at scale, made possible by the open XDR architecture of its platform that correlates data across the cybersecurity stack for cross-attack service detection. As the threat landscape continues to evolve, customers are moving away from disparate tools in favor of adopting full-stack platforms such as the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud that deliver comprehensive and scalable protection.

“By making our entire portfolio of solutions available in AWS Marketplace, Arctic Wolf is continuing to drive an innovative go-to-market model that is helping to accelerate the journey towards ending cyber risk for both our customers and partners,” said Steve Craig, chief sales officer, Arctic Wolf. “AWS Marketplace is a proven and winning formula for solution providers looking to accelerate time-to-value, and we are excited about the opportunities it will enable for both our partners and customers to get access to Arctic Wolf’s leading security operations platform.”

Arctic Wolf’s availability in AWS Marketplace unlocks expanded revenue opportunities for the more than 1,400 global members of the Arctic Wolf partner community thanks to its ease of use, widespread adoption, and the ability for organizations to leverage funds from their AWS Enterprise Discount Program (EDP). Arctic Wolf’s commitment to a partner first go-to-market model will continue with its global availability in AWS Marketplace through Channel Partner Private Offers (CPPO), which ensures members of the Arctic Wolf Partner Program will continue to own and maintain the existing financial and contractual relationship with their customers, while also retaining access to their preferred partner pricing.

"AWS Marketplace enables another pathway to procure for our customers, and we are excited at how Arctic Wolf’s listing will greatly expand the ability for organizations to discover and purchase Arctic Wolf’s innovative portfolio of security operations solutions,” said Lucas Marquardt, vice president of sales, Alchemy Tech Group. “By embracing CPPOs through AWS Marketplace, Arctic Wolf continues to demonstrate how they are a vendor that is deeply committed to the success of their channel partners. We look forward to leveraging AWS Marketplace to further forge our partnership with Arctic Wolf and help our shared customers address their most challenging cybersecurity needs.”

The expanded availability of Arctic Wolf’s portfolio in AWS Marketplace is the latest extension of the relationship between the two companies. Arctic Wolf is an AWS Partner Network (APN) member and has also achieved AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) designation. These certifications provide validation that Arctic Wolf’s portfolio of security operations solutions has met or exceeded ten specializations that protect and monitor essential AWS resources, are delivered as a 24/7 fully managed service, and span vulnerability management, cloud security best practices and compliance, threat detection and response, network security, host and endpoint security, and application security.

Additional Resources:

About Arctic Wolf:

Arctic Wolf® is a global leader in security operations, enabling customers to manage their cyber risk in the face of modern cyber-attacks via a premier cloud-native security operations platform. The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyzes more than 4.6 trillion security events a week to help enable cyber defense at an unprecedented capacity and scale, empowering customers of virtually any size across a wide range of industries to feel confident in their security posture, readiness, and long-term resilience. By delivering automated threat protection, response, and remediation capabilities, Arctic Wolf delivers world-class security operations with the push of a button so customers can defend their greatest assets at the speed of data.

Press Contact:

Reagan McAfee

Reagan.mcafee@arcticwolf.com

916-996-4969

© 2024 Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Arctic Wolf, Arctic Wolf Platform, Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response, Arctic Wolf Managed Risk, Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness, Arctic Wolf Incident Response, and Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc. or Arctic Wolf Networks Canada, Inc. and any subsidiaries in Canada, the United States, and/or other countries.