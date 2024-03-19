Rimidi Launches New Partnership Program, The Rimidi Care Network, to Increase Access to Remote Monitoring Services

Atlanta, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rimidi , a market leading digital health company that supports healthcare providers in the delivery of remote patient monitoring and chronic disease management with EHR-integrated software, services, and connected devices, announced the launch of The Rimidi Care Network , a partnership program for remote monitoring clinical service providers.

As remote patient monitoring becomes widely available, particularly with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services now allowing Federally Qualified Health Centers and Rural Health Centers to bill for RPM and RTM , practices are looking for ways to implement remote monitoring services for their patients. As a result, the new partnership program makes it easier for providers to expand the bandwidth of their staff and scale remote monitoring programs.

“Labor shortages continue to plague hospitals and healthcare systems, creating limitations in patient care and management, but remote monitoring services can combat these issues – improving clinical staff efficiency and providing care for more patients,” said Lucienne Ide, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO of Rimidi . “With The Rimidi Care Network, we can extend access to remote clinical monitoring services for healthcare providers and ultimately help them improve engagement outcomes for patients with chronic conditions.”

Founding Rimidi Care Network Partners include:

GatewayMD – a turnkey RPM, CCM, and BHI servicing and management company that enhances chronic disease management between patients and their providers, including Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) services.

– a turnkey RPM, CCM, and BHI servicing and management company that enhances chronic disease management between patients and their providers, including Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) services. Quest Health Services RPM – an industry-leading remote patient monitoring program and solution designed to offer the best experience possible for healthcare workers and patients, specializing in continuous glucose monitoring.

– an industry-leading remote patient monitoring program and solution designed to offer the best experience possible for healthcare workers and patients, specializing in continuous glucose monitoring. Avenue Health – a healthcare company that provides managed RPM solutions that help reduce barriers to implementation for healthcare organizations.

Using the Rimidi Platform , partners in The Rimidi Care Network are able to assist in identifying and enrolling the appropriate patients for each remote monitoring program, driving higher patient engagement rates with consistent communication. They are also able to support the clinical and billing needs of RPM, CCM, and CGM programs, extending the bandwidth of the clinical staff and helping scale these programs.

To learn more about The Rimidi Care Network and how to implement remote monitoring services into your practice, or for additional information on becoming a partner, visit rimidi.com/lp/rimidi-care-network .

About Rimidi

Created by doctors, for doctors, Rimidi is a digital health company that supports healthcare providers in the delivery of remote patient monitoring and chronic disease management with EHR-integrated software, services, and connected devices. By combining clinical data from the EHR with data from connected devices and patient surveys, Rimidi presents a complete picture of the patient and supports care delivery across the continuum from the clinic to the home to allow for proactive, guideline-based management and prioritization of highest-need patients. For more information, visit rimidi.com and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter , and LinkedIn .

Attachment