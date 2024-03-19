T2 Biosystems to Host Investor Call on March 20, 2024 to Unveil its T2Lyme Launch Plans and Provide Additional Business Updates

LEXINGTON, Mass., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) (the “Company”), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, today announced that Company management will host a conference call to discuss the T2Lyme Panel launch plans and provide additional business updates before market open on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at www.t2biosystems.com , on the Investors page in the Events & Presentations section. To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-888-506-0062 (U.S./Canada) or 1-973-528-0011 (International), passcode 688651, approximately ten to five minutes prior to the start time.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Candida® Panel, the T2Resistance® Panel, and the T2Biothreat™ Panel, and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the U.S. T2Resistance Panel, the Candida auris test, and the T2Lyme™ Panel. For more information, please visit www.t2biosystems.com .