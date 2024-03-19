Chromatography Reagents Market is Expected to Reach $11.5 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chromatography Reagents market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $6.8 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $11.5 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The pharmaceutical industry is witnessing substantial investments in research and development (R&D) to expand manufacturing capacities in response to the escalating demand for drugs. This surge in R&D expenditure is anticipated to result in the introduction of new drugs to the market. Furthermore, heightened concerns regarding food safety and the widespread utilization of chromatography in drug development processes serve as pivotal drivers for the chromatography market's growth. However, lack of skilled professionals and rising cost or solvents and reagents will affect market growth negatively during the forecast period.
Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=435
Chromatography Reagents Market Scope:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue in 2024
|$6.8 billion
|Estimated Value by 2029
|$11.5 billion
|Growth Rate
|Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.0%
|Market Size Available for
|2022–2029
|Forecast Period
|2024–2029
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Type, Separation Mechanism, Technology, End User
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Africa
|Report Highlights
|Updated financial information / product portfolio of players
|Key Market Opportunity
|Increasing use of chromatography in proteomics and the purification of monoclonal antibodies
|Key Market Driver
|Growing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical R & D activities
Based on end users pharmaceutical companies are expected to have significant share in chromatography reagents market during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical manufacturers and testing service providers are key users of chromatography reagents, employing them across drug development stages. Growth in this sector is driven by increased R&D in therapeutic areas like cancer and HIV/AIDS, alongside technological innovations in biotech research. Factors such as expanding product pipelines, rising drug discovery projects, and patent expirations contribute to market growth, supported by government and corporate funding and stringent regulatory standards.
Based on Separation Mechanism, the adsorption chromatography segment is projected to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. Adsorption chromatography, a form of liquid chromatography, relies on the adsorption and desorption of chemicals at the surface of the stationary phase. Also known as liquid-solid chromatography, this method retains chemicals based on their competition with molecules of the mobile phase, both binding to the support surface. The retention in adsorption chromatography hinges on factors such as the chemical's binding strength to the support, surface area of the support, displaced mobile phase volume, and mobile phase binding strength to the support. The market's growth is propelled by the widespread adoption of adsorption as a separation mechanism across various industries due to its diverse applications.
North America is anticipated to lead as the largest market for chromatography reagents during the forecast period. The United States and Canada are the primary countries under consideration for this market study. North America boasts a diverse and well-established R&D infrastructure, with rapid adoption of chromatography techniques across various end-user industries. In 2023, North America held the largest market share at 36.9% globally. This growth is attributed to factors such as increasing drug development activities, government funding for life science R&D, high adoption rates of technologically advanced solutions, and a multitude of ongoing clinical research studies in the region.
Buy a Chromatography Reagents Industry Report (258 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=435
Chromatography Reagents market major players covered in the report, such as:
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)
- Merck KGaA (Germany)
- Avantor, Inc. (US)
- Waters Corporation (US)
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)
- Danaher Corporation (US)
- Chiron AS (Norway)
- Loba Chemie (India)
- GFS Chemicals, Inc. (US)
- Regis Technologies, Inc. (US)
- Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd (TCI) (Japan)
- Honeywell International Inc. (US)
- Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)
- Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc. (US)
- Restek Corporation (US)
- Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp. (US)
- Kanto Kagaku (Japan)
- Tedia Company, Inc. (US)
- ITW Reagents Division (Spain)
- Tosoh Corporation (Japan)
- Concord Technology Co., Ltd. (Tianjin)
- Thomas Baker (Chemicals) Pvt. Ltd. (India)
- Alpha Laboratories Ltd. (Hampshire)
- Spectrochem (India)
- Columbus Chemical Industry (WI)
- and Among Others
Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=435
The study categorizes the Chromatography reagents based on Type, Separation Mechanism, Technology, End User at regional and global level.
Chromatography reagents market, By Type
- Solvent
- LC Solvent
- GC Solvent
- Other Solvents
- Derivatization reagents
- Acylation reagents
- Silylation reagents
- Alkylation Reagetion and Esterification Reagents
- Ion-Pair Reagents
- Acidic Ion-Pair Reagents
- Basic Ion-Pair Reagents
- Buffers
- Others
Chromatography reagents market, By Technology
- Liquid Chromatography
- Low Preassure
- HPLC
- UHPLC
- Gas Chromatography
- Thin Layer Chromatography
- Supercritical Fluid Chromatography
Chromatography reagents market, By Separation Mechanism
- Adsorption Chromatography
- Partition Chromatography
- Ion Exchange Chromatography
- Size Exclusion Chromatography
- Affinity Chromatography
- Other Separation Techniques
Chromatography reagents market, By End User
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Biopharmaceutical Company
- Research And Academic Laboratories
- Hospitals And Clinical Testing Laboratories
- Environmental Testing Laboratories
- Forensic Testing Laboratories
- Food And Beverage Industry
- Petrochemical Industry
- Other End Users
Chromatography reagents market, by region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- RoE
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- RoAPAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=435
Key Market Stakeholders:
- Chromatography reagent manufacturers
- Third-party chromatography reagent suppliers
- Reagent raw material suppliers
- Pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies
- Food and beverage industry
- Environment protection and forensic institutes
- Clinicians, researchers, hospitals, and pharmaceutical research laboratories
- Research institutes and academic centers
- Government bodies/municipal corporations
- Contract research organizations (CROs)
- Business research and consulting service providers
- Forensic laboratories
- Diagnostic laboratories
- Research institutes and laboratories
- Academic centers
- Product manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers
- Venture capitalists and other government funding organizations
Report Objectives:
- To define, describe, segment, and forecast the chromatography reagents market based on type, technology, separation mechanism, end user, and region
- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges), key industry trends, regulatory landscape, and pricing trends of major reagent categories at a regional level
- To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall chromatography reagents market
- To analyze the opportunities in the global chromatography reagents market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders
- To forecast the revenue of market segments with respect to five major regions: North America (US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), the Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies2
- To benchmark players within the market using a proprietary Company Evaluation Matrix framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business strategy excellence and strength of product portfolio
- To track and analyze competitive developments such as product launches, agreements & partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and research activities in the chromatography reagents market
Related Reports:
Life Science Instrumentation Market
Preparative and Process Chromatography Market
Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market
Chromatography Instruments Market
Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/chromatography-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/chromatography-reagents.asp