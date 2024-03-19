Everest Discovery and Relativity Announce Upcoming Webinar on “Keys to Seamless eDiscovery for Latin American Firms”

PHILADELPHIA, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everest Discovery LLC, a leading national litigation support and eDiscovery provider, and Relativity, a global legal technology company, today announced that the organizations will co-host the webinar “Keys to Seamless eDiscovery for Latin American Firms.” The webinar will take place on Tuesday, March 26, at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

This discussion will highlight how law firms in Latin America can empower their practices with advanced eDiscovery solutions like RelativityOne and level the playing field with leading-edge technologies. Some of the topics to be covered during the conversation include:

Smart early case assessment

Flexible managed review options

Case production and collaboration

How to find the right partner

Torben Rankine, manager, SMB law firm sales at Relativity, will moderate the conversation alongside participants Jesus Gainza, senior project manager at Everest Discovery, and Maria Paula Diaz, partner at Mitrani Caballero.

“Managing the large volumes of electronic data involved in complex legal matters can seem daunting. Law firms need access to sophisticated eDiscovery technologies to efficiently organize, process and analyze vast amounts of information,” says Gainza. “This webinar will look at how one firm was able to level the playing field by having the right technology on its side and will provide attendees with insight into how they can take control and handle larger, more complex matters.”

“Relativity recognizes that different law firms have different needs. For Latin American firms, it is of utmost importance that they are equipped with the right tools and support to maximize the breadth of what they can accomplish for their clients,” shares Rankine. “We’ll explore how leveraging an eDiscovery provider with strategies tailored specifically to law firms’ needs can provide a significant impact to their practice.”

Registration for the webinar is open.

About Everest Discovery LLC

Everest Discovery is a leading litigation support and eDiscovery provider serving legal departments, law firms and government agencies nationwide. Our core focus on solutions, service and security enables us to provide actionable insights that transform workflows, reduce risk and generate significant cost savings for our client base. We comprehensively address our clients’ business problems by incorporating best-of-breed technologies, knowledge-based services and a consultative approach. Everest is proud to be ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified, a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise and a GSA contract holder with SBA-WOSB (Women-Owned Small Business) certification.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally, primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

