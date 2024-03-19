The Eleven Plus Tutors Ltd Launch New Online Store with Practice Papers for Preparation for the UK 11+ Examination

Essex, England, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eleven Plus Tutors, a leading tutoring company in Essex that specialises in preparing students for the 11 plus exam, is excited to announce the launch of its new online store that offers parents access to a selection of 11 plus practice papers to help their children prepare for the examination.

With a proven track record of aiding children’s entrance to grammar schools and having been used successfully by The Eleven Plus Tutors in mock exam sessions, the practice papers available in the tutoring company’s new online store include specialised resources like GL non-verbal reasoning and GL maths papers, which are essential for children aiming to enter competitive grammar schools. The papers focus on crucial skills such as pattern recognition, problem-solving, and comprehension, which are pivotal in the 11+ exams and offer a broad range of questions that reflect the actual test content.

“Our range of resources is designed not just to help your child pass the exam but to give them a solid foundation for their future education,” said a spokesperson for The Eleven Plus Tutors. “With subjects like maths, English, verbal reasoning, and non-verbal reasoning, our papers help children develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills that are valuable beyond the 11+ exams.”

From csse past papers and FSCE 11+ to non-verbal reasoning and gl assessment practice papers, The Eleven Plus Tutors’ vast array of practice papers includes sample questions and answers designed to improve a child’s comprehension and evaluation skills, as well as to advance their confidence and ability. Covering a diverse range of topics, from English and maths to more specific areas like CEM and non-verbal reasoning tests, the Essex tutors past papers have shown to be beneficial for familiarisation with the types of questions asked in grammar school admissions tests and ensure a child gains exposure to all potential exam topics.

To further enhance a child’s chance of passing the competitive 11 plus exam, The Eleven Plus Tutors’ selection of past papers, such as its fsce 11 plus papers, are updated regularly to reflect the most current exam formats and questions, ensuring every student is always learning with the most relevant material. Additionally, as the top tutoring company understands the importance of parents monitoring their child’s progress, each past paper comes with detailed answers and explanations, enabling effective evaluation of a child’s performance and helps to identify areas where more focus is needed, allowing for targeted preparation.

The Eleven Plus Tutors are available to help parents make the best decision in regards to their children, with every piece of their learning process at the forefront of its establishment. The tutoring company invites parents to book their consultation today via the contact form on its website to discuss their child’s educational requirements.

About The Eleven Plus Tutors

The Eleven Plus Tutors is a highly acclaimed tutoring company based in Essex that offers a wide range of specialised educational packages to help maximise a child’s potential across all areas of study and revision for the 11 plus examination. With a team of highly trained individuals and personalised private tuition tailored for each individual, The Eleven Plus Tutors is committed to helping parents and children navigate the challenging waters of 11+ exams.

More Information

To learn more about The Eleven Plus Tutors and the launch of its new online store with practice papers for preparation for the UK 11+ examination, please visit the website at https://11plustutorsinessex.co.uk.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/the-eleven-plus-tutors-ltd-launch-new-online-store-with-practice-papers-for-preparation-for-the-uk-11-examination/