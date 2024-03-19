Instant Financial Announces New Mobile App for Improved Employee Pay Flexibility

Atlanta, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instant Financial , a pioneer of responsible earned wage access (EWA), electronic tips, and paycard solutions, has announced the release of its new mobile app and enhanced mobile wallet functionality, providing employees a faster, more secure app experience that gives them a greater degree of flexibility in how they receive their pay.

Understanding that over 50% of Americans would likely avoid major financial pitfalls if they could instantly access a portion of their pay after every day’s work, the new Instant mobile app is narrowing this financial gap by placing financial empowerment directly into the hands of employees.

The beta version of Instant’s app debuted in October at the 2023 HR Tech Conference & Expo, where event attendees were provided a sneak preview of the app’s new capabilities and functionality.

Designed with accessibility and financial freedom in mind, Instant’s new mobile app is released with a list of innovative new features and functionality including:

Faster Access to Earned Wages: Employees have access to their hard-earned wages in fewer steps, with an improved user interface (UI) and key elements surfaced more prominently within the app.

Employees have access to their hard-earned wages in fewer steps, with an improved user interface (UI) and key elements surfaced more prominently within the app. Modern Security Features : State-of-the-art security protocols, such as facial and fingerprint biometrics, multi-factor authentication, and encryption technologies protect user information and provide peace of mind.

State-of-the-art security protocols, such as facial and fingerprint biometrics, multi-factor authentication, and encryption technologies protect user information and provide peace of mind. Flexible Payment Options : Users have the freedom to choose how and when they access their wages. Whether it's through direct deposit, the Instant card, or a mobile wallet, the new app offers a greater degree of flexibility for all employees, ensuring convenience for all.

Users have the freedom to choose how and when they access their wages. Whether it's through direct deposit, the Instant card, or a mobile wallet, the new app offers a greater degree of flexibility for all employees, ensuring convenience for all. Clear and Informative Design : With improvements to the user interface (UI), the app offers a user-friendly experience, empowering users to make informed choices and navigate the app confidently.

With improvements to the user interface (UI), the app offers a user-friendly experience, empowering users to make informed choices and navigate the app confidently. New Technology Framework: Underpinned by a new technology infrastructure, the new Instant app is faster, more responsive and built to allow for additional features and functionality to meet the needs of employees and how they are paid.

“Employee demands regarding how they access their wages are constantly shifting, and our new app is meeting that head-on,” said Tal Clark, CEO of Instant Financial. “Whether it's to cover unexpected expenses, avoid predatory loans, or simply to enjoy more control over their finances, Instant is continually revolutionizing the way people get paid.”

By releasing this enhanced version of its mobile app experience, Instant is furthering its mission of delivering pay to employees, when they want, where they want, and how they want, all free of fees.

For workers whose employers have opted into Instant’s flexible EWA solutions, the new mobile app is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store . Join the Payday Revolution and experience earned wage access like never before.

