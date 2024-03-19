Nextant Aerospace Certifies Starlink Inflight Connectivity for Gulfstream G450 and G550 Aircraft

Cleveland, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextant Aerospace, the engineering arm for Flexjet, today announced that it has received FAA approval for its Starlink Inflight Connectivity STC for the Gulfstream G450 and G550 series of aircraft.

Following closely behind the certification of Starlink Connectivity STCs and PMA installation kits for the Bombardier Global Express, Global XRS, Global 6000 and Gulfstream G650, Nextant’s Gulfstream G450 & 550 STC significantly increases Starlink Inflight Connectivity access to another segment of the intercontinental aircraft feet.

“For too long, the in-flight connectivity options available to aircraft owners have lagged behind the capabilities they are accustomed to in their offices and homes,” said Tony Kurpely, Nextant Aerospace senior vice president. “We are proud to be the first to develop and install Starlink’s truly reliable high-speed internet solution in a business jet environment. And we will continue to develop and certify Nextant’s Starlink Inflight Connectivity STCs to more and more aircraft types.”

The SpaceX constellation of over 5,000 Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Starlink satellites provides business jet access to the highest speed low-latency global internet coverage available today, easily accessed by the passenger with an intuitive one-click interface on their device.

Passengers can access the internet as soon as they board the aircraft, rather than waiting until they reach a certain altitude. Nor will they lose access as the aircraft descends from its cruising altitude, unlike other aviation internet providers today. For example, business video calls and streaming movies are not disrupted in-flight or on the ground.

Starlink is specifically designed to address reliability issues that have plagued legacy systems. The hardware features a phased array antenna with no moving parts, eliminating its susceptibility to environmental variances that can significantly impact performance on older technology.

“To complement Starlink’s intuitively simple approach, we have thoughtfully engineered and certified aircraft installation kits that provide everything needed for a Starlink installation in one box, enabling a streamlined installation,” added Kurpely. “Looking forward, we will continue to broaden Starlink access to business jet owners as we pursue FAA certifications for additional aircraft types.

Aircraft owners, operators and repair stations interested in learning more or acquiring a Nextant Aerospace Starlink Inflight Connectivity STC & installation kit can request more information through the Nextant Aerospace website at www.Nextantaerospace.com

