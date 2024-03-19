Turning Point of Tampa Elevates Recovery Support with Comprehensive Partial Hospitalization Programs

TAMPA, FL, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point of Tampa, a revered leader in providing comprehensive treatment solutions for Substance Use Disorder and Eating Disorders, is proud to announce the significant expansion of its service offerings with the introduction of an enhanced Day Treatment program, also known as a Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP), available seven days a week.

Building on its legacy of excellence in Inpatient Medical Detox and Residential Addiction and Mental Health Treatment, Turning Point has identified and acted upon the opportunity to broaden its impact through the augmentation of its PHP (partial hospitalization program) services. Recognizing the critical role that PHP treatment plays in the continuum of care, Turning Point embarked on an ambitious project to revitalize its PHP treatment offerings, culminating in the successful launch of the partial hospitalization program.

PHP Program Newly Revamped

The newly revamped Day Treatment Program also known as a partial hospitalization program or PHP program delivers an intensive, clinically driven, and patient-centric approach, operating seven days a week for five hours each day. This initiative is designed to offer a therapeutic environment that not only focuses on the core modalities of a more intensive treatment experience but also places a significant emphasis on life skills development including group therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, family therapy, dialectical behavior therapy, coupled with individual and group therapy addressing drug abuse, substance use disorders as well as eating disorders. The goal is to lay down a robust foundation for long-term success in sobriety before someone steps down into our intensive outpatient program.

Brand new FARR Certified Recovery Residence

In an exciting development accompanying the Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP program) launch, Turning Point of Tampa has also opened a brand new FARR Certified Recovery Residence. This residence is tailored for PHP patients, providing a structured environment, that is secure, and nurturing. Individuals can thrive and address their medication management, mental health issues, and substance abuse. The residence is aimed at creating a sense of community, enhancing peer support, and teaching vital life and coping skills crucial for reintegration into everyday life sober.

Clients residing in the recovery residence will benefit from a host of supportive services, including transportation to and from 12-step meetings, group grocery shopping, community meal preparation, organized outings, and events. Additionally, controlled access to personal devices and electronics ensures a balanced approach to recovery and connectivity.

Turning Point of Tampa’s dedication to enhancing and expanding its treatment services underscores its commitment to meeting the diverse needs of those seeking recovery. By integrating a comprehensive Day Treatment Program with exceptional recovery residence facilities, Turning Point is setting a new standard in treatment and support for individuals battling Substance Use Disorders and Eating Disorders.

For more information about Turning Point of Tampa and its services, please visit https://www.tpotampa.com

Contact:

Peter Johnson, MBA – Executive Director

(813) 452-6738

Turning Point of Tampa

6227 Sheldon Road

Tampa, Florida 33615

admissions@tpoftampa.com

About Turning Point of Tampa

Turning Point of Tampa has been a leader in the field of addiction and eating disorder treatment since its founding. Offering a range of services including Inpatient Medical Detox, Residential Treatment, Partial Hospitalization Programs, Intensive Outpatient Programs, and Outpatient treatment the organization is dedicated to providing high-quality, comprehensive care that addresses the physical, emotional, and spiritual components of recovery.

