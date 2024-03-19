iCAD Releases Enhanced ProFound Detection Workstation Features to Streamline Mammogram Interpretation for Radiologists

NASHUA, N.H., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global leader in clinically proven AI-powered solutions that enable medical providers to accurately and reliably detect cancer earlier and improve patient outcomes, announced new, advanced workstation features for ProFound Detection for both 2D and 3D mammography in its latest V3 Service Pack update.

“We're excited to introduce advanced workstation features for our flagship solution, ProFound Detection, aimed at further improving and facilitating radiologists' interpretation of mammograms within their workstation,” said Dana Brown, President and CEO of iCAD. “With these new capabilities, such as limiting lesion marks to the three highest-scoring lesions, which can be color-coded based on lesion score, and providing color-coded ProFound Scorecards based on case score categories, along with options for fine-tuning based on a facility’s real-world data, we're enhancing radiologists' interpretability and efficiency in cancer detection.”

The new features for the ProFound Detection solution are designed to improve the readability of iCAD results through a configuration option to limit to three lesion marks visible on a workstation view displaying 3D images. This refinement ensures that radiologists can interpret the most critical information thereby streamlining the diagnostic process for more efficient decision-making.

The introduction of color-coded lesion marks and case scores on the ProFound Scorecard provides an intuitive visual aid, allowing radiologists to discern the suspicion level of detected abnormalities quickly. This color-coded system, based on cancer occurrence per screening population, offers a concise, comprehensive representation of the severity of detected lesions and the overall case, further aiding in accurate diagnoses and prioritization of cases.

Support for fine-tuning score ranges based on a facility’s own real-world data enables users to customize the detection system according to their specific clinical needs, enhancing performance and adaptability to varying patient populations.

“The progression of iCAD’s leading Breast Health AI for over 20 years represents our continuous improvement in technology and functionality, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to advancing cancer detection capabilities and improving patient outcomes,” continued Brown. “From the inception of iCAD’s 2D Detection in 2002, to the launch of 3D Detection V1.0 in 2016, followed by 3D V2.0 Detection in 2018, and V3.0 Detection in 2021, each version has pushed the boundaries of cancer detection solutions. Now, in 2024, the release of the V3 Detection Service Pack marks another milestone, representing a commitment to ongoing enhancement and ensuring that ProFound Detection remains at the forefront of early cancer detection solutions.”

About iCAD, Inc.

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) is a global leader on a mission to create a world where cancer can’t hide by providing clinically proven AI-powered solutions that enable medical providers to accurately and reliably detect cancer earlier and improve patient outcomes. Headquartered in Nashua, N.H., iCAD’s industry-leading ProFound Breast Health Suite provides AI-powered mammography analysis for breast cancer detection, density assessment and risk evaluation. Used by thousands of providers serving millions of patients, ProFound is available in over 50 countries. In the last five years alone, iCAD estimates reading more than 40 million mammograms worldwide, with nearly 30% being tomosynthesis. For more information, including the latest in regulatory clearances, please visit www.icadmed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made.

