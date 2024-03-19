Deschutes Brewery Introduces Fresh Squeezed Non-Alcoholic IPA to the Market Alongside Black Butte Non-Alcoholic and Installs Groundbreaking Patented and Proprietary Non-Alcoholic Brewing Tech

Installation of BrewVo® Technology Gives Deschutes Brewery a Highly Competitive Edge to Craft the Best Tasting Non-Alcoholic Beer and Accelerate Within the Fastest Growing Category in Beer1



BEND, Ore., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With over three decades of experience brewing delicious craft beers and delivering award-winning innovations, Deschutes Brewery has unveiled its next chapter of investment in the future of non-alcoholic brewing with the introduction of Fresh Squeezed Non-Alcoholic IPA. Crafted entirely in-house through a partnership with Sustainable Beverage Technologies (SBT) and utilizing the company’s patented BrewVo® technology in combination with Deschutes’ proprietary brewing methods, this groundbreaking technology allows Deschutes to create the best-tasting flavor-forward non-alcoholic beer on the market. The introduction of Fresh Squeezed Non-Alcoholic IPA comes on the heels of Deschutes’ first packaged non-alcoholic beer, Black Butte Non-Alcoholic, which quickly became the brewery’s highest rate-of-sale six-pack.

The non-alcoholic beer category is revolutionizing the beer industry and grew 163% in dollar sales from 2019 to 20232. According to a Mintel study, 75% of Gen Z and Millennials are interested in non-alcoholic options with taste and flavor being the number one attribute they’re looking for in products, and a separate nationwide survey3 shows that 94% of non-alcoholic beer drinkers also drink beer with alcohol.

“We believe that our fans deserve non-alcoholic options that taste amazing. At Deschutes, we are all for beer and proud to make beer for all,” said Julie Galbraith, CMO of Deschutes Brewery. “Our two brands, Fresh Squeezed IPA and Black Butte Porter, are top-performing brands for a reason and we’re thrilled to be able to give our customers the flexibility they deserve without sacrificing the craft beer experience they love by introducing them to our non-alcoholic versions of their favorite Deschutes IPA and Porter.”

Launch of Fresh Squeezed Non-Alcoholic IPA

Crafted using Sustainable Beverage Technologies patented BrewVo® equipment and a proprietary non-alcoholic brewing process, Fresh Squeezed Non-Alcoholic IPA is brilliantly balanced and features the same Citra and Mosaic hops as the original, delivering refreshing notes of bright citrus and tropical fruit, with less than 0.5% ABV. Both Fresh Squeezed brands’ packaging designs have recently been updated and now feature a similar but lighter and brighter look, with changes to accent colors, fonts, and graphics. The result of over five years of research, development, and equipment investment, Fresh Squeezed Non-Alcoholic IPA has been meticulously perfected and is now available nationwide at major retailers and online at DeschutesBrewery.com in six-pack 12oz cans.

Reintroduction of Black Butte Non-Alcoholic

Inspired by America’s favorite craft porter, Black Butte, Black Butte Non-Alcoholic was Deschutes’ first packaged non-alcoholic beer. Brewed using a specialty chocolate malt, it presents a velvety texture with creamy foam and delivers surprising flavor complexity with tastes of chocolate, a malty aroma with a touch of coffee sweetness. Black Butte Non-Alcoholic has already secured eight international Awards, including a 2022 World Beer Cup® silver medal in the ‘Non-Alcohol Beer’ category. The original Black Butte Porter and Black Butte Non-Alcoholic both feature updated packaging artwork with illustrations by artist Sam Larson.

This announcement marks a significant milestone in the brewery's commitment to innovation in the non-alcoholic space and is the result of over five years of research and development and over $5 million invested. Deschutes is the first brewery of scale to have installed BrewVo® technology along with the necessary end-to-end technical capabilities which enables the brewery to gently remove alcohol from the beer while preserving the sensory elements that contribute to a full-fidelity craft beer experience. Deschutes has also installed a 65,000-pound tunnel pasteurizer, a necessary step to ensuring the safety and quality of its non-alcoholic beers, giving the brewery a unique advantage to maintain full control of supply which enhances their ability to deliver on consumer demand; many other non-alcoholic brewers rely on third-party cross-brewing, co-packing and off-site tunnel pasteurization.

“Crafting a full fidelity non-alcoholic beer that delivers the flavor, aroma and mouthfeel of a great craft beer involves a lot more than just removing the alcohol. When we began our research and development five years ago it became clear to us that the technologies in broad use to produce non-alcoholic beer all led to certain degrees of sacrifice on sensory experience of the final product. We didn’t want to accept sacrifice in the beer drinking experience and sought a better way. Our patented and proprietary process, rooted in decades of brewing experience, ensures that our non-alcoholic products offer an excellent craft beer experience without the alcohol,” said Peter Skrbek, CEO of Deschutes Brewery. “With the launch of Fresh Squeezed Non-Alcoholic IPA and the installation of the BrewVo® technology, as well as our tunnel pasteurizer, we aim to redefine the craft beer experience for our fans. We want our non-alcoholic beers to be excellent when compared to any beer with or without alcohol. Gone are the days of our fans and customers needing to make trade-offs in their beer drinking experience based on whether a beer has alcohol.”

Deschutes Brewery’s Fresh Squeezed IPA, Fresh Squeezed Non-Alcoholic IPA, Black Butte Porter and Black Butte Non-Alcoholic are available nationwide at select retailers, bars, and restaurants. For more information, use the “ beer finder ” to find the closest retailer at DeschutesBrewery.com or to purchase the new non-alcoholic options online.

About Deschutes Brewery

Deschutes Brewery is a family and employee-owned craft brewery based in Bend, Oregon. Utilizing the volcanic filtered waters of the Deschutes River and hops from local farmers in and around Washington and Oregon, Deschutes has been a pioneer in creating award-winning, Damn Tasty Beer since 1988. Committed to a high standard of craftsmanship and quality, Deschutes is well known for its best-selling brand Fresh Squeezed IPA, the #1 porter in the US, Black Butte Porter, its heritage series of beers like Mirror Pond Pale Ale and Obsidian Stout, and newer brands like King Crispy and Symphonic Chronic Double Dank IPA. Through the brewery’s patented and proprietary non-alcoholic brewing process, Deschutes is proud to offer best-in-class non-alcoholic beer that tastes as good as higher ABV craft beer. In 2021, Deschutes forged a partnership with Boneyard Beer accelerating the growth of RPM, Oregon’s #1 IPA. Visit our brewpubs in Bend and Portland, Oregon and our Tasting Room in Bend to try our latest brews. Visit us online at deschutesbrewery.com or on social media @deschutesbrewery.

