Red8® Recognized on the 2024 CRN Tech Elite 250 List

BOSTON, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red8 ® , the industry expert in architecting modern infrastructure, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has honored Red8 on its 2024 Tech Elite 250 list .



This yearly compilation showcases solution providers based in the U.S. and Canada, that have distinguished themselves by attaining top-tier certifications and specializations from leading technology vendors in the areas of infrastructure, cloud, and security.

President and CEO of Red8, Frank Wiacek, recognized that being included in the CRN Tech Elite 250 for six years is a notable achievement.

“Our organization is committed to staying ahead of the curve so that we can be the best possible partner for our clients as they confront complicated and shifting challenges in their IT environments,” said Wiacek. “Being recognized on the CRN Tech Elite underscores our established position as a trusted and top performing team that maintains a high level of technical excellence and connections with top vendors in the space. We look forward to continuing the great work, delivering clients the technology solutions along with the direction and support that they need to succeed.”

To help clients navigate today's IT complexities and harness the advantages of state-of-the-art solutions, solution providers—ranging from strategic service providers and systems integrators to managed service providers and value-added resellers—strive to uphold rigorous levels of training and certification from strategic IT vendors, often aiming for the pinnacle tiers within these vendors' partner programs.

"CRN’s Tech Elite 250 highlights leading-edge solution providers within the IT landscape, distinguished by their comprehensive technical proficiency, expertise, and commitment to achieving top-level certifications in critical technology areas," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. "These solution providers persistently strengthen their capabilities to bring the advanced IT solutions to market that customers need."

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250 .

