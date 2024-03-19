TopLine Credit Union Foundation Awards $30,500 in Scholarships

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its ninth year, TopLine Credit Union Foundation has awarded $29,000 in scholarship money to 29 TopLine members who are continuing their education. Additionally, the foundation awarded $1,500 in scholarship funds to support post-secondary educational needs and goals of students in Nigeria through partnership with African Education and Health Initiative (AFEDHI), a local non-profit organization with a vision to assist African students with access to education, books and school supplies.



TopLine Credit Union Foundation received over 175 applications. Any TopLine member pursuing post-secondary education by attending a college or university, graduate school, or a 2-to-4-year community, vocational or technical college in the fall of 2023 was eligible.

This year TopLine Credit Union Foundation recognized 30 recipients and awarded a total of $30,500 to credit union members and students in Nigeria pursuing or continuing post-secondary education.

Scholarship applicants needed to complete a one-page application form and submit an essay (500 words or less) that answered the question: “Describe a time, event or individual in your life that has influenced you as a person and how will this help guide your future?”

As one of our scholarship recipients commented, “My mom is a single parent and has influenced me as a person and has taught me many things through her encouragement, being kind toward others and always working hard for the things you want which has helped guide my future. Over the years growing up I have learned from my mom to never give up even when things are challenging, to keep a positive attitude and pursue my passion.”

“It was truly rewarding to read all the essays about a time, event or individual that positively impacted the applicant, and our board had a remarkably difficult decision of just selecting 29 scholarship recipients,” said Vicki Roscoe Erickson, President, TopLine Credit Union Foundation. “We celebrate their dedication and promise as they embark on their learning journey, and remain committed in providing our annual scholarship program. Congratulations to all our scholarship recipients; may your dreams and aspirations come true."

TopLine Credit Union Foundation, guided by its mission of “working within the community to build a better tomorrow,” will continue to support the cooperative spirit of “people helping people” by living the mantra – to care, connect and contribute in the communities they serve.

Scholarship recipients will be recognized with a reception at the credit union, on TopLine Credit Union Foundation’s website page at https://www.toplinecu.com/foundation/scholarship and on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TopLineFinancialCreditUnion .

TopLine Credit Union Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is dedicated to providing members with an array of financial education opportunities and counseling for members of all ages, awarding scholarships, contributing to community charitable organizations and sponsoring other community give-back efforts. Since inception in 2015, TopLine Credit Union Foundation has given out $139,500 in scholarship monies to assist with the affordability of post-secondary education. Donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. For further information visit www. TopLinecu.com/foundation, email Foundation@TopLinecu.com, call 763-391-9494, or stop by any branch location or write to: 9353 Jefferson Hwy, Maple Grove, MN 55369. Federal Tax ID # is 46-4335752.

