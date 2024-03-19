Proofpoint’s Inaugural Data Loss Landscape Report Reveals Careless Employees are Organizations’ Biggest Data Loss Problem

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc. , a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today released its inaugural Data Loss Landscape report , which explores how current ​approaches to ​data loss prevention​ (DLP)​ ​and insider threats​ are holding up against current macro challenges such as ​data proliferation, sophisticated threat actors, and ​generative artificial intelligence (GenAI). The findings reveal that data loss is a problem stemming from the interaction between humans and machines ​​— “careless users” are much more likely to cause those incidents than compromised or misconfigured systems.



While organizations are investing in ​DLP​ solutions​, Proofpoint’s report shows ​that those investments are often inadequate, with 85% of surveyed organizations experiencing data loss in the past year. More than ​nine in 10​ of those affected faced a negative outcome such as ​​business disruption ​​and revenue loss (reported by more ​than ​50% of affected organizations) or reputational damage (40%). ​Yet, surprisingly, data from Proofpoint’s Information Protection platform reveals only 1% of users are responsible for 88% of alerts.​

“This research illuminates the most critical aspect of the data loss problem: its human causes,” said Ryan Kalember, chief strategy officer, Proofpoint. “Careless, compromised, and malicious users are and will continue to be responsible for the vast majority of incidents, all while GenAI ​tools are​ absorbing common tasks—and ​gaining access to ​confidential data ​in the process​. Organizations need to rethink their ​DLP​ strategies to address the underlying cause of data loss—people’s actions—so they can detect, investigate, and respond to threats across ​all ​channels​ their employees are using​ including cloud, endpoint, email, and web.”

The ​2024 Data Loss Landscape​ report examines third-party survey responses from ​​600 security professionals at organizations with 1,000 or more employees across 17 industries​ from 12 ​​countries​. These insights were supplemented with data from Proofpoint’s Information Protection platform and Tessian, which Proofpoint acquired last fall , to convey the scale of the data loss and insider threats that organizations face.

Key global findings include:

Data loss is a widespread yet preventable problem: organizations experience​d​ the equivalent of more than one incident per month (a mean of 15 data loss incidents per organization in the past year), and 71% of respondents said the main cause was careless users. Carelessness includes misdirecting emails, visiting phishing sites, installing unauthorized software, and emailing sensitive data to a personal account. ​These are all​ preventable behaviors that could be mitigated with practices such as implementing DLP policy rules for email, web uploads, cloud file synching, and other common data exfiltration methods.





“Emerging channels underscore the importance of regularly reviewing ​DLP​ program​s, as​ these types of rapid developments change user behaviors​,” said Kalember​. ​“​Strategies such as implementing purpose-built ​DLP​ platforms can help advance security programs by enabling security teams to gain full user and data visibility into all incidents and address the full spectrum of human-centric data loss scenarios​.​ Humans are a critical data security variable—and data loss prevention programs must recognize this.”

To download ​the 2024 Data Loss Landscape​ report, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/resources/threat-reports/data-loss-landscape

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including 85 percent of the Fortune 100, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

