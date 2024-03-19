PRESS RELEASE | March 19, 2024 N° 01- 2024

SCOR Investment Partners reaches EUR 20 billion of asset under management driven by significant net inflows.

SCOR Investment Partners, the SCOR Group’s asset management company, is proud to announce that it has surpassed the milestone of EUR 20 billion of assets under management.

2023 provided a turning point for third-party activities with a significant acceleration of assets under management. This growth is the result of the strategic objectives pursued by SCOR Investment Partners, which offers specialized investment solutions to institutional clients, and is in line with the SCOR group's latest strategic plan, Forward 2026. As of end 2023, third-party assets under management reached almost EUR 7.4 billion driven by close to EUR 900 million net inflows from external investors.

Louis Bourrousse, Chief Executive Officer of SCOR Investment Partners, comments: “We are thrilled of these results confirming that we are recognized by our clients. These results speak to the resilience and excellence that have driven SCOR Investment Partners for nearly 15 years as our teams leverage both an asymmetric risk culture and our sustainable investment expertise. We look to continue this strong positive momentum through 2024 with the launch of new investment propositions building on our established expertise, notably across our value-add real estate debt and infrastructure debt strategies, which are designed to finance the energy and digital transitions.”

About SCOR Investment Partners

Financing the sustainable development of societies, together.

SCOR Investment Partners is the asset management company of the SCOR Group. Created in 2008 and accredited by the Autorité des Marches financiers, the French financial market regulatory body, in May 2009 (no. GP09000006). SCOR Investment Partners has more than 80 employees and is structured around seven management desks: Fixed Income, Corporate Loans, Infrastructure Loans, Direct Real Estate, Real Estate Loans, Insurance-Linked Securities and Fund Selection. Since 2012, SCOR Investment Partners has given institutional investors access to some of the investment strategies developed for the SCOR Group. Assets managed for outside investors totaled EUR 7.4 billion as of December 31, 2023. As of that same date, SCOR Investment Partners had total assets under management of EUR 20.0 billion (including undrawn commitments).

