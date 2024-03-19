Global Biomaterials Market Size Projected to Grow USD 587.08 Billion by 2032, at 14.8% CAGR: Report by Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global biomaterials market size and share was valued at USD 169.96 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 587.08 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 14.8% from 2024 to 2032, according to Polaris Market Research.

Today, biomaterials are essential in medicine because they help patients recover from illnesses and injuries and regain their function. In medical applications, biomaterials, which can be synthetic or natural, are utilized to replace, improve, or sustain damaged tissue or biological functions. It merges biology, medicine, chemistry, physics, and more recent influences from tissue engineering and materials science. This has increased greatly in the past decade due to findings in regenerative medicine, tissue engineering, and more, boosting the biomaterials market demand.

A biomaterial can be made from any material, including glass, ceramics, metals, plastic, and even living cells and tissue. For use in biomedical goods and gadgets, biomaterials can be re-engineered into machined parts or molded fibers, coatings, foams, films, and textiles. Heart valves, dental implants, hip replacements, and contact lenses are a few examples.

Biomaterials Market Players

BASF SE

Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials

CoorsTek Inc.

Corbion

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

CRS Holdings, LLC

Dentsply Sirona

DSM

Evonik Industries AG

Invibio Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Regenity

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2024 USD 194.83 billion Market value in 2032 USD 587.08 billion CAGR 14.8% from 2024 – 2032 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019-2022 Forecast period 2024-2032

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The aging population, the growing need for minimally invasive operations, and the increasing incidence of chronic diseases are all contributing factors to the explosive growth of the biomaterials industry.

The market is primarily segmented on the basis of application, product, and region.

North America dominated the market with the largest biomaterials market share in 2023.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers:

The biomaterials market size is expanding rapidly due to the rising demand for implants and medical devices.

The growing need for implanted devices has spurred biomaterials science research and development, producing innovative and inventive materials with enhanced performance and features. This has, therefore, stimulated more developments in medical technology, resulting in a positive feedback cycle that propels the market for biomaterials growth.

Trends:

Since there is a rising need for biodegradable and biocompatible materials that can lessen medical devices' environmental effects and lower the danger of adverse responses, one of the major biomaterials market trends in biomaterials is the shift toward sustainability.

Developments in domains like 3D printing, nanotechnology, and sensors have enabled the creation of innovative biomaterials with improved functionality and performance.

Restraints:

Because of the high cost of intricate manufacturing procedures, raw materials, and stringent quality control regulations, the creation and manufacture of biomaterials are typically costly. Additionally, the complicated and time-consuming rules controlling the use of biomaterials in a variety of applications, including tissue engineering, medicines, and medical devices, raise the overhead expenses for businesses in this industry.

Regional Analysis

As countries like the United States have developed medical infrastructure and a well-established healthcare industry, the biomaterials market in North America emerged as the prominent region globally in 2023.

Furthermore, throughout the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the biomaterials industry due to the growing demand for medical devices and healthcare services in countries like India, China, and Japan.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Biomaterials market report based on product, application, and region:

By Product Outlook

Metallic

Natural

Ceramics

Polymers

By Application Outlook

Cardiovascular Sensors Stents Guidewires Implantable Cardiac Defibrillators Pacemakers Vascular Grafts Others

Ophthalmology Synthetic Corneas Intraocular Lens Contact Lens Ocular Tissue Replacement Others

Dental Tissue Regeneration Materials Dental Implants Bone Grafts & Substitutes Dental Membranes Others

Orthopedic Joint Replacement Biomaterials Orthobiologics Bioresorbable Tissue Fixation Products Viscosupplementation Spine Biomaterials Others

Wound Healing Fracture Healing Device Adhesion Barrier Skin Substitutes Internal Tissue Sealant Surgical Hemostats Others

Tissue Engineering

Plastic Surgery Facial Wrinkle Treatment Soft Tissue Fillers Craniofacial Surgery Bioengineered Skins Peripheral Nerve Repair Acellular Dermal Matrices Others

Neurology Neural Stem Cell Encapsulation Shunting Systems Hydrogel Scaffold For CNS Repair Cortical Neural Prosthetics Others

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea, Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

