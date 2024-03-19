CDI College Students Fundraise $4,000 for the Heart & Stroke Foundation

Surrey, BC, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CDI College Surrey campus Practical Nursing students organized a fundraiser in support of the Canadian Heart & Stroke Foundation. They raised a total of $4,000 with the help of their program coordinator, Sudeshna Siwan.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, CDI College Surrey used to host an annual fundraiser for the Heart and Stroke Foundation. The fundraiser was paused during the pandemic. This year, the students and their program coordinator decided to relaunch the initiative.

First, the students set a fundraising goal of $1,000. They were able to exceed their goal within ten days by getting $1170. CDI College matched the amount dollar for dollar.

The campus then planned a cheque presentation ceremony on February 15. Remarkably, in the few days prior to the event, the students raised an additional $2,000, increasing the total donation to $4,000.

“It was so impressive that the students collected $4,000 in just three weeks,” said Mandy Wong, Fundraising Relationship Specialist at the Canadian Heart & Stroke Foundation.

The Canadian Heart & Stroke Foundation is a non-profit organization promoting heart health and preventing heart disease and stroke. The Foundation funds research, advocates for public policies that promote healthy living and provides support to those affected by heart disease and stroke.

CDI College is committed to giving back to the community and plans to continue its support of the Canadian Heart & Stroke Foundation in the future. The college has a long history of partnering with the Heart & Stroke Foundation for various health-related campaigns.

CDI College has transformed lives through education and has driven students to build their careers for over 50 years. As one of Canada's premier career-training providers, CDI College offers robust, market-driven programs that focus on helping its students develop the skills that leading employers demand in the business, technology, and healthcare industries.

