New Study from eye square and Screenforce Shows Varying Levels of Advertising Effectiveness at Different Times of Day

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eye square, a leading provider of market and media research solutions based in Berlin, today announced the release of a new study conducted together with Screenforce, a partnership representing the largest TV and digital video marketers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The new study, “Mapping the Impact,” answers the question of how TV advertisers can increase the effectiveness of their campaigns by taking into account different concrete situations in which media is consumed. The findings were chosen for presentation at the Advertising Research Foundation’s upcoming “ARF 2024 AUDIENCExSCIENCE” conference event in New York on March 20.



In the recent study, eye square and Screenforce conducted a media ethnography to measure viewer attention in their living rooms. eye square’s unique InContext technology, which enables authentic ad substitution in real TV broadcasts, allowed the companies to measure the combined impact of different ad characteristics and usage situations at home and in real-life situations. A camera tracked eye and head movements during viewing sessions, accurately capturing each viewer’s attention levels and reaction to the content and advertisements, and participants answered detailed questionnaires on the advertising impact after the sessions, generating a comprehensive impact analysis.



“The effectiveness of advertising spots depends on the situation in which they are viewed,” said Jeff Bander, president of eye square. “Our new study proves that advertising effectiveness is shaped by the time of day and specific viewing situation; a viewer who is watching an advertisement in the early afternoon while multitasking will be less engaged than a viewer watching on a weekend evening and spending quality time with family. The results of this study offer real, actionable insights for marketers, allowing them to more effectively pair ad characteristics with optimal time and viewing situation. You can and should tailor your ad to each TV spot.”

As a result of the study, eye square and Screenforce have developed an easy-to-use matching tool that allows marketers to understand immediately whether their advertisement will optimize viewer awareness. The matching tool reflects the study’s findings: for example, advertisements delivered when audiences are the most distracted should feature strong branding and realistic product presentations; in the early evening, advertisements are more effective if they deliver emotions and create a positive mood.



“Historically, marketers have had to make educated guesses regarding which advertising assets would deliver the best results during each time of the day,” said Matthias Rothensee, chief research officer at eye square. “Our new research combines detailed, qualitative viewer feedback with objective tracking of eye and head movements to provide clear takeaways on advertising impact. Marketers that take advantage of these insights will see a demonstrated improvement in the performance of their campaigns.”

