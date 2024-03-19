CDM Smith Advances Digital Mastery with Strategic Hire and New Digital Hub

BOSTON, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDM Smith, with a legacy spanning nearly eight decades of innovation in the AEC industry, announces the next step in its evolution—launching its Digital Hub, a testament to its enduring commitment to digital excellence.

Leading the Digital Hub is our strategic new hire, Andrea Springer, AIA, NCARB, who steps into the role of Vice President of Digital Engineering Solutions. Andrea's tenure as Vice President of Digital Technology and Innovation at Stantec, complemented by a robust academic foundation, has equipped her with unparalleled expertise in steering the digital AEC landscape. Her appointment is pivotal, reflecting our strategic emphasis on the Digital Hub's role in shaping our digital future.

"Bringing Andrea Springer on board marks a defining moment for CDM Smith's digital journey. Her track record of pioneering digital initiatives and fostering innovation aligns perfectly with our commitment to meet and exceed the future demands of engineering and construction. Andrea's vision for digital integration will undeniably propel our services, solutions, and client experiences into a new era of excellence and efficiency." says Jennifer Prescott, CDM Smith's Chief Digital and Information Officer.

The Digital Hub is a nexus for technology expertise, ranging from augmented and virtual reality experts, automation experts, remote sensing and reality capture experts, AI/ML engineers, data scientists, and more. The collective mission is to engineer unparalleled outcomes for our clients while revolutionizing the digital toolbox for our workforce.

Through this initiative, we will continue reinforcing our digital foundations, ensuring CDM Smith remains synonymous with technological advancement in the AEC industry. This strategy will unfold a suite of new digital services and tools, enabling us to meet the future head-on—more connected, more intuitive, and more responsive to the needs of our clients and the global market.

CDM Smith is a privately owned engineering and construction firm providing legendary client service and smart solutions in water, environment, transportation, energy, and facilities. Passionate about our work and invested in each other, we are inspired to think and driven to solve the world's environmental and infrastructure challenges.

