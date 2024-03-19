Lambent Adds Three Commercial Real Estate Pros to its Board of Advisors

BOSTON, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occupancy analytics software company Lambent today announced the addition of three new members to its Board of Advisors. Tracy Hawkins, Vice President of Real Estate and Workplace at OpenAI and formerly with Grammarly and Twitter, joins along with Suzanne Heidelberger, former executive at Fidelity, American Express and Deutsche Bank, and Cynthia Rock, current executive at Uber and formerly with Bank of the West and HP.

In their roles, Hawkins, Heidelberger and Rock will help Lambent expand on its success optimizing real estate portfolios in corporate real estate and higher education and providing employees, students and visitors with more productive experiences.

“Tracy, Suzanne and Cynthia have tremendous track records in guiding organizations on the optimal use of their real estate portfolios and work and learning spaces,” commented Julie Roberts, Lambent’s Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer. “They not only understand the critical return on investment aspect of workspaces, but also the needs of real estate leaders and what makes spaces more productive. That in combination with their experience in technology and financial services will provide an invaluable perspective to help us build on our success to date in both corporate real estate and higher education.”

Hawkins is the new Vice President of Real Estate and Workplace at OpenAI where she is leveraging her strengths in real estate portfolio growth and rationalization, service procurement, change management and developing and implementing workplace standards. Previously she was the head of Global Head of Workplace Experience, Connection and IT at Grammarly, and spent almost ten years at Twitter in a variety of real estate and workplace management roles. Her prior experience includes Calvin Klein Brands, Yahoo and Deluxe. Hawkins also sits on the Advisory Board at flexy.ai and is a Board Member at CoreNet Global’s North California chapter.

Heidelberger was formerly the Head of Fidelity Real Estate Company (FREC), the corporate real estate division of Fidelity Investments. There she oversaw complex projects covering a global real estate portfolio of more than 10 million square feet, including office and call center space, retail branches, data centers, and a 428-room hotel. FREC had end-to-end responsibility for creating and delivering physical and virtual spaces and experiences that encouraged Fidelity employees, businesses, and customers to thrive. Prior to Fidelity, Heidelberger led the Global Real Estate and Workplace Experience division for American Express and was Managing Director and Global Lead of Real Estate and Transaction Management at Deutsche Bank. She has also served on the Global Board of Directors of CoreNet, and its Learning and Women’s Committees.

Rock is currently the Vice President of Workplace and Real Estate at Uber where she is responsible for the company’s extensive portfolio. Previously, she served as Head of Enterprise Business Services and Real Estate at Bank of the West, Head of Global Real Estate at HP, and Head of Corporate Real Estate at MUFG Union Bank. Her background also includes executive roles at Jones Lang LaSalle, the Compass Group in Dubai UAE, Cushman & Wakefield and Bank of America. She has led large internal and external teams to deliver innovative portfolio strategies and executed thousands of real estate projects across the globe.