EducationDynamics Recognized as a 2024 Google Premier Partner

Lenexa, Kan., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EducationDynamics , a leading enrollment management agency specializing in higher education, is proud to announce its recognition as a “2024 Google Premier Partner” for providing best-in-class marketing strategies and solutions to colleges and universities seeking to grow enrollment.





This exclusive partnership status is reserved for the top 3% of advertising agencies that have consistently delivered outstanding results for their clients. EducationDynamics has been a Google Premier Partner for 11 years. The recognition program began in 2013.



“Our recognition as a ‘Google Premier Partner’ underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence in digital advertising," said Bruce Douglas, CEO of EducationDynamics. "We have a relentless pursuit to help schools change the lives of its students through education, and our passion leads us to produce remarkable results with our campaigns. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Google to serve the higher education community.”





Google Premier Partners must meet a host of criteria, including:

The ability to grow existing clients

The acquisition of new clients

Has demonstrated the ability to sustain client business

Has a diverse and mixed use of Google products, such as spend in YouTube, Display & Video 360, Display, Apps, and Shopping

Holds a significant investment in Google Ads or Google Marketing Platform, as measured by spend

As a 2024 Premier Partner, EducationDynamics will receive additional program benefits, including early access to new features, beta testing opportunities and industry insights, resulting in even more effective solutions for its higher education partners. Each partner is provided a 2024 digital badge as a symbol of their recognition and commitment to excellence.





For over thirty years, EducationDynamics has been at the forefront of innovation in digital marketing, regularly serving as an early adopter of Google’s products and partnering with the company to test its various services.



For more information about the Google Premier Partner program or to see a full list, please visit the Google Partners Directory .



For more information on EducationDynamics, visit: educationdynamics.com.

# # #